The Rockport hockey team opened up its preseason workouts on Monday, but two days prior the team got the chance to play a friendly exhibition against players from the past in an Alumni Game at Talbot Rink.
Saturday’s event kicked off with a family skate with alumni and current players. Two alumni teams then squared off in an exhibition game with the Rockport High varsity squad taking on alumni from the program in the final game of the night.
The Vikings, who enter the 2022-23 season coming off a tournament berth last winter, open up the regular season on Saturday, December 10, at Beverly (4:10 p.m.).