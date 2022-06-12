Vaughn O’Leary had the game of a lifetime in Sunday’s Division 4 Quarterfinal.
Manchester Essex’s senior left hander was laser focused against No. 13 Leicester and took over the game on the mound, tossing a no-hitter to go with 16-strikeouts in an 11-0 triumph at Gosbee Field.
O’Leary had full command of his heavy fastball, putting it all over the strike zone and blowing away Wolverine batters to send the no. 5 Hornets to the Division 4 Semifinals. He also had a big day at the plate by getting on base three times with two RBI hits and two runs scored.
“I just have confidence in my pitches and my teammates behind me,” O’Leary said. “Especially after we got an early lead I was able to pound it with my fastball and blow it by them. Pitching ahead I could just attack hitters with it, I didn’t need to worry about hitting the perfect spot.”
It was clear O’Leary was on his game right from the jump as he fanned the first two batters of the game in a scoreless first and he only grew stronger from there. He went on to strike out six straight batters from the fourth to the sixth innings, striking out the side in the fifth. He recorded seven strikeouts in the final three innings, finishing off the gem by striking out the side in the seventh to end it.
“Vaughn wanted the ball like he always does,” said Manchester Essex head coach B.J. Weed, whose team moves to 13-9 on the season. “He threw over 100 in our first tournament game and he’s immediately asking ‘when can I have it again.’ He was dominant today with his fastball.”
Sunday’s win was a big moment in a season that was a bit of a roller coaster for Manchester Essex in the regular season, where it had some impressive wins and tough losses en route to a 10-9 record. But the team steadily improved as the season went on and is now playing its best baseball at the right time.
According to Weed, the four-run seventh inning rally in an 11-10 win over Monument Mountain in the second round really sparked the team in the Quarters.
“Gritty is the definition of our team,” Weed said. “Even in games where we haven’t played well we’ve found ways to hang around and even win. I think after our win last round they really started believing we could do something special. They’re relentless competitors. I love this team.”
The Hornets took control of Sunday’s Quarterfinal in their first at bat, with O’Leary helping out his own cause by lining a single to right scoring Colin Coyne, who singled, for a 1-0 lead. They tacked on three more in the second after A.J. Pallazola’s pop up fell to the ground when the Leicester center fielder and second baseman bumped into each other to plate Simon Rubin (walk) for a 2-0 lead. Coyne then singled in Pallazola and Andrews singled in Coyne for a commanding 4-0 lead after two.
The top five hitters in the Manchester Essex lineup did some serious damage with Pallazola, Coyne, Andrews, O’Leary and Mike DeOreo all chipping in either two runs scored or two hits. Coyne led the way with three hits, three runs and two RBI. O’Leary had two hits and two runs. DeOreo had two hits and a run while Pallazola and Andrews had a hit and two runs a piece.
Manchester Essex put the game away with seven more runs in the fifth and sixth. The Hornets took advantage of walks and errors to score twice without a hit in the fifth. The bats came alive in the sixth with RBI hits from Coyne, O’Leary, Andrews and DeOreo to extend the lead to 11-0 before O’Leary struck out the side to finish it off.