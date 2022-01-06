Gloucester’s Nick Poulin is taking his distance running talents to the Division 1 level.
The senior on the Gloucester track and cross country teams has officially committed to compete at Bryant University for track and cross country beginning in the fall of 2022. Poulin made the commitment official in a signing ceremony at Gloucester High School in December.
Poulin had a big fall 2021 season for the Gloucester cross country team, leading the Fishermen to their first berth in the Massachusetts All-State Meet as a team since 2014. The senior captain was Gloucester’s top runner.
“Nick is such a work horse for us and he loves the competition,” Gloucester head cross country coach Ali Mitchell said of her senior captain during the fall season. “And he’s hungry for it. That competitive spirit shows up in his results.”
Poulin certainly delivered in the results department in the fall season as he turned in a top six finish at the Northeastern Conference Meet, earning All Conference honors. He followed it up with a fourth place finish at the Division 2 State Meet and an 11th place finish at the All-State Meet.
The senior was Gloucester’s top finisher in every meet during the fall season.
Poulin is also a standout performer for the Gloucester indoor and outdoor track and field teams as one of its most talented runners and top distance runner. Poulin can compete in the mile and two-mile and is a threat to finish first no matter the opponent. Last spring he reached the medal stand in the 2-mile with a top five finish in the Northeastern Conference Meet.
So far this fall he has been competing in the 2-mile for the Fishermen indoor team, which returns to action on Thursday against Marblehead at the Smith Field House (4:30 p.m.).