The MIAA football power ratings are in, and Manchester Essex is currently the top dog in Division 8.
The Hornets moved up three spots in the rankings from No. 4 last week to No. 1 this week with their biggest win of the season, a 15-8 victory over KIPP last Saturday at Manning Field.
This win was a huge one for the now 5-0 Hornets in many ways. For starters, they now control their own destiny for the Commonwealth Conference Small title with two regular season games to go. Manchester Essex hosts a struggling Minuteman team in conference play on Friday night at Hyland Field (7 p.m.).
The win over KIPP was also the signature win the Hornets were looking for this regular season as the Panthers were the Division 8 North champions back in 2019. The performance certainly turned some heads as the New England Patriots also took notice, naming first-year head coach Joe Grimes the Patriots High School Coach of the Week. Grimes was presented a plaque at a practice earlier this week by Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett.
Most importantly, from a football standpoint, last week’s win showed what a complete and balanced teams the Hornets are.
“This team can play whatever style it needs to,” Grimes said after the win over KIPP. “We love putting up a lot of points and throwing the ball all over the field but some games you’re going to have to grind it out and we showed we can do that too.”
The offense, particularly the passing game, garnered most of the headlines. The team averaged 37 points per game through the first four games and the passing game accounted for 12 touchdown passes from junior quarterback Brennan Twombly, who is having a breakout season in his first year starting as the team’s signal caller. Senior captain A.J. Pallazola is one of the most talented receivers in the area as he caught six of those touchdown passes on a variety of different routes. The Hornets also have several complements to Pallazola that have made big plays receiving as well including Henry Thurlow, Jesse Oliver and Camren Hubbard.
Last week, however, the Hornets needed to win in a different way as KIPP came out with a strong defensive game plan designed to take away the passing attack. The Panthers ran bracket coverage on Pallazola and refused to let the most dynamic player on the field beat them.
The Hornets adjusted just fine to the defense and showed that while the passing game is elite, the rushing attack can put the offense on its back and win against against a high quality opponent.
Manchester Essex rushed for over 200-yards for the first time this season with senior captain Luke Smith (79 yards) and junior Henry Otterbein (70 yards) leading the charge.
Establishing a consistent rushing attack that can be the focal point of the offense means the Hornets do not have a weakness on that side of the ball and teams have to be cautious keying in too heavily on the run or pass. It also keeps opposing defenses on their heels because they can throw anything at you.
Then there’s the defense, which has been strong all season but never more impressive than they were against a KIPP offense that averaged 42 points per game heading into the contest. Instead of six touchdowns, the Hornets allowed a single touchdown with under a minute left in the game.
Manchester Essex has left opponents with a lot to look at from a game plan perspective. Key in on the pass and the Hornets will gash you in the run game. Put an extra player in the box and they beat you over the top. Slow the pace of the game down and turn it into a tractor pull and Manchester Essex will oblige, and win the physical battle up front as we saw against Lynn Tech.
Through five weeks, Manchester Essex has passed every test thrown its way, and looks like a team that is built for the biggest test; the Division 8 State Tournament.