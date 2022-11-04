Zach Calmus has always been quick to jump at a new opportunity.
The 31-year-old Gloucester resident put together a lengthy amateur boxing career, featuring more than 20 fights and a New England Golden Gloves championship in 2017. He also had a short stint as a professional boxer with one fight, a knockout victory in November of 2020.
In early 2021, however, Calmus saw a chance to move into a different realm of the sport; bare knuckle boxing. Calmus, who is a 6-foot, 206 pound heavyweight, was invited to a tryout for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships promotion in Tampa, Florida, the first promotion to put on sanctioned bare-knuckle boxing matches. The odds were long, but Calmus was determined to make an impression.
“I didn’t know what to expect but I thought it was a good opportunity and I took my chances,” Calmus said. “They were only taking five people but I believed in myself and I made an impression. I knew if I got to the interview portion I would be in good shape and I crushed my interview.”
Calmus, a current Gloucester resident who graduated from Marblehead high school in 2009 who trains locally, got the gig after showing off his skills and putting forth a good interview. Fast forward to the present day and Calmus is now a well known name on the bare-knuckle boxing circuit, fighting three times for BKFC with all three fights appearing on the FoxSports channel. Calmus has earned two fight of the night honors and looks to be a mainstay in the promotion for the foreseeable future thanks to his entertaining style and ability to put on an entertaining and highly skilled fight.
Bare-knuckle boxing is still not sanctioned in a lot of states but BKFC is working to change that. Calmus says the safety measures taken at each event are top notch with multiple doctors on hand watching closely and caring for the fighters. Those safety measures and some strict rules have given the promotion hope that it continue to be sanctioned in other states as time goes on.
“They take great care of us fighters at the BKFC events,” Calmus said. “I feel better after these fights than I did after amateur boxing fights. You can’t hit as hard without gloves on and you don’t have to absorb as many shots.”
It didn’t take long for Calmus, nicknamed “The Shark” to make a name for himself in BKFC as he made waves in his first professional bare-knuckle fight on April 30, 2021 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was given a really difficult fight in his debut in Bobo O’Bannon, a veteran traditional boxer with several bare-knuckle fights under his belt as well.
O’Bannon was the favorite heading into the bout, and he won convincingly, but not before Calmus showed off some serious heart and desire, pushing the fight through two rounds before a doctors stoppage and surviving four knockdowns. Calmus and O’Bannon earned Fight of the Night honors for the entertaining bout.
“I got smashed but I hung in there and got back to my feet a bunch of times and I think I showed a lot of people that I’m a good fighter,” Calmus said. “O’Bannon is such an experienced and skilled competitor so I wasn’t disappointed in my performance even though I lost. That fight kind of set all of this in motion for me.”
Although he lost, Calmus’ performance was a memorable one. The fight was later posted on Youtube, where it took off and went viral. The bout, which saw Calmus lose a couple of teeth, has more than 1.2 million views on the website and made the Gloucester resident a known fighter.
It also taught him some of the nuances of the sport. While the techniques are the same as traditional boxing, the strategy is much different. While Calmus relied on his power in his amateur and professional bouts in traditional boxing, bare-knuckle boxing is more about technique.
“It’s about accuracy over power,” Calmus said. “There was definitely a learning curve that I had to figure out in the O’Bannon fight. A lot of people might think bare-knuckle is like a barroom brawl but it’s nothing like that. You really have to be on top of your technique and learn the style.”
Calmus continued to learn and train the sport and his increased knowledge paid dividends in his second bare-knuckle fight on March 12, 2022 in New York. In that fight Calmus controlled from start to finish, winning a unanimous decision for his first bare-knuckle win over Kyle McElroy from New Mexico.
Calmus was back just last month on FoxSports, taking on Juan Torres, a veteran fighter from Texas with over 30 pro bouts in traditional and bare-knuckle. He dropped a tight, unanimous decision in Louisiana, but it was another entertaining, skilled fight that earned him another Fight of the Night award for his efforts.
“In the McElroy fight I put it all together,” Calmus said. “There was some bad blood pre fight and I was able to keep my composure and dominate the fight. Against Torres it was another battle that went all five rounds. I got cut, needed 14 stitches after the fight but I kept at it and made it competitive. We hugged each other at the end and ended up getting fight of the night. There was a lot of respect between us and I got a lot of positive feedback from the promoters.”
With three fights under his belt, Calmus believes he’s just getting started in the sport in which he was quick to make a positive reputation for himself. He is not expected to be back until 2023 as bare-knuckle fighters normally fight no more than two or three times in a calendar year.
“The sport is a labor of love and I’m happy I have been able to make an impact,” Calmus said. “Right now I’m staying in shape and healing up to get ready for the next one. I think I have a future in this sport and want to keep it going as long as I can.”