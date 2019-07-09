Well, we’re in it now. We had a fairly wet and cool spring, but now that we’re into July, summer is in full effect. And no matter how hot it gets, those miles aren’t going to run themselves.
If you’re training for a marathon in the early fall, you may have already begun training and that means you have to start doing long runs in the heat. No matter how early you get out, if you’re doing a 20+-mile run, you’re going to have to deal with heat and humidity.
So if you’re going to run in the hot, humid weather conditions we typically get on the North Shore, you need to be smart to ensure that you don’t put too much strain on yourself. The Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) has several hot weather running tips to consider as you prepare for those sweaty miles ahead.
Hydrate. For every 20 minutes of running, you can lose between 6 and 12 ounces of fluid, which means you should pre-hydrate (10-15 ounces of fluid consumed 10-15 minutes before running) and drink fluids every 20-30 minutes while running. Bring a water bottle or plan your route so you can use drinking fountains along the way. The RRCA recommends weighing yourself before and after running; you should drink one pint of fluid for every pound you lose. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration, but indicators include a persistent elevated pulse after running and dark yellow urine. Cramps or muscle spasms are also symptoms of dehydration.
Check the temperature and humidity. Avoid running outside if the heat is above 98.6 degrees and the humidity is over 70 percent, according to the RRCA. Your body regulates its temperature by sweating. If the humidity is too high, your sweat won’t evaporate and you’ll overheat.
Listen to your body. If you’re running and get dizzy, nauseous, stop sweating or get the chills, stop immediately. Get in the shade and drink fluids. Seek medical help if you don’t start feeling better. You may have heat stroke, and that’s nothing to take lightly. Heat stroke can be life-threatening, and it occurs when your body is unable to regulate its temperature. Symptoms include confusion, delirium or loss of consciousness, as well as skin that is red, hot and dry.
If you can, run in the shade and avoid direct sunlight and asphalt. If you can’t avoid the sun, protect yourself by using sunscreen and wearing sunglasses and a hat or visor. Also, wear light-colored wicking materials and avoid long sleeves or pants.
Try to run early in the morning or in the evening to avoid being out when the sun is at its peak, around midday.
If you haven’t run in the heat yet, don’t try to push too hard or run for too long the first time out. Training plans were made to be adjusted. Try shorter runs at first to acclimate yourself to the running in warmer weather. Also, don’t expect to run your normal pace when it’s excessively warm; dial back your speed so you don’t expend too much energy too soon.
If you really can’t handle exercising in hot weather, try running on a treadmill instead. It’s less fun and you’re still going to sweat a lot, but at least you’re out of the sun and in a controlled environment.
Nothing’s going to keep runners from getting out on the roads or trails, but common sense is a must when you’re dealing with hot summer weather.
Starts and stops:
The Greenbelt Run for the Hills Trail Run is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at 9 a.m. at Pingree Reservation, 537 Highland St., South Hamilton. The event includes 5K and 10K trail races, with proceeds supporting Greenbelt’s land conservation work throughout Essex County. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1612 for more information.
The 16th annual Seacoast 10K Road Race is set for Saturday, July 20 at 8 a.m. at Stage Fort Park, Gloucester. The race is sponsored by Friends of Seacoast, the fundraising committee for the Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1610 for more information.
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
Upcoming races
Wednesday, July 10: Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Panini Pizzeria, 11 Maple St., Danvers, 7 p.m. Run starts and finishes at the corner of Elm and Page streets, near the Danvers Fresh Market Place. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Lynn Woods trail races, Lynn Woods Reservation (Great Woods Road entrance), 6:30 p.m. Each week, there are three free trail races of varying distances. Visit http://lwrun.org/ for more information.
Thursday, July 11: The Beat the Heat 5K, Torigian Family YMCA, 259 Lynnfield St., Peabody, 6:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Torigian Family YMCA’s Annual Fund, which ensures no one in the community is turned away for inability to pay. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1579 for more information.
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
The Bent Water Thunder Squad Weekly Running Club, Bent Water Brewing Taproom, 180 Commercial St., Unit 18, Lynn, 6:30 p.m. A free weekly 3.2-mile run from the taproom to the beach led by local runner Angel Dee. Runners who complete seven runs receive a Bent Water t-shirt.
Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, 5:30 p.m. Free, weekly
timed 5K from the brewery.
Friday, July 12: The 9th annual Miles Over the Moon 4-Mile Road Race, Bentley Academy Charter School, 25 Memorial Drive, Salem, 8 p.m. All proceeds will support the Wicked Running Club Youth Fund, which provides annual donations to local high school track programs and funds the Wicked Kidz race. Visit https://www.wickedrunningclub.com/miles-over-the-moon/ for more information.
Sunday, July 14: Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
