On The Run column: Are you an efficient runner?

The next time you run a road race, look around at the other runners. You’ll notice a lot of different running styles: some runners who seem to glide effortlessly, some who expend every bit of energy as they pound the pavement, some with arms flailing like Phoebe on “Friends,” some running on the outsides of their feet, and some on the balls of their feet.
Everybody’s got their own style. But are they efficient?
On his site The Science of Running, coach Steve Magness says that sprinters are less efficient than distance runners, citing research that shows just that. He notes that sprinters are pushing themselves with as much force possible and distance runners are more economical, even if their mechanics may not be ideal.
If you do both shorter races like 5Ks and longer distances like marathons and half-marathons, you’re going to have different approaches to each race (unless you’re an elite runner, in which case you probably sprint both short and long distances and look good doing it).
Speaking as a strictly middle-of-the-pack runner, I’ll run a lot harder in 5Ks because of the shorter distance, while I lock into a steadier pace for longer distances. In many ways, a shorter race is more difficult because of the energy expended. I may run for 90 minutes longer in a hal- marathon, but if I train properly, I’m running the bulk of those miles at a more comfortable pace (and hopefully I have something left in the tank for a push at the end). Of course, having run an additional 10 miles, I’m still exhausted and will have burned more calories than in a 5K, so I suppose they’re different types of exertion.
Of course, there are other efficiency indicators that are less obvious. A study published earlier this month in the Journal of Experimental Biology (https://jeb.biologists.org/content/222/13/jeb207100) compared the efficiency of runners and walkers when they bent their elbows (as runners do) vs. when they kept their arms straight (as walkers do). Harvard graduate student Andrew Yegian had eight undergrad and graduate students—who ranged from casual runners to competitive marathoners—walk and run on a treadmill with arms bent and then with arms straight.
The researchers calculated the participants’ energy consumption and found that walkers who bent their arms expended 11% more energy than when they kept their arms straight. But when the study’s participants ran, the researchers didn’t find any clear difference between their performance with arms bent or straight. That said, you’re probably not going to see anyone running with their arms straight any time soon. It’s just too awkward and weird.
Ultimately, the best way to improve your running form and efficiency is to work with a running coach. But if you’re satisfied with your current running style, just remember that you can always improve — and you can always look weirder.
¢¢¢
Starts and stops:
It’s almost Homecoming race time on the North Shore. The 60th annual Newburyport Lions Yankee Homecoming 10-mile and 5K races are scheduled for Tuesday, July 30 at Newburyport High School, 241 High St. The 5K starts at 6 p.m. and the 10-miler starts at 6:10 p.m. Visit https://yankeerace.com/ for more information.
On Thursday, Aug. 8, the 52nd annual Beverly Yankee Homecoming 5K will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. The race is the third in the North Shore YMCA Road Race Series. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1589 for more information.
The 7th annual Bridge and Back 10K is set for Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 a.m., starting on Charter Street and ending on Front Street in Salem. The post-race party will take place at Flatbread Pizza on Derby Street. Visit https://racewire.com/register.php?id=10651 for more information.
The inaugural Essex North Shore Homecoming 5K is scheduled for Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m. at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, 565 Maple St., Hathorne (Danvers). The race will take place on the school’s cross country course. Visit https://www.essexnorthshorehomecoming5k.com/ for more information.
¢¢¢
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
UPCOMING RACES
Saturday, July 20
The 16th annual Seacoast 10K Road Race, Stage Fort Park, Gloucester, 8 a.m. The race is sponsored by Friends of Seacoast, the fundraising committee for the Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1610 for more information.
Sunday, July 21
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Wednesday, July 24
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Panini Pizzeria, 11 Maple St., Danvers, 7 p.m. Run starts and finishes at the corner of Elm and Page streets, near the Danvers Fresh Market Place. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Lynn Woods trail races, Lynn Woods Reservation (Great Woods Road entrance), 6:30 p.m. Each week, there are three free trail races of varying distances. Visit http://lwrun.org/ for more information.
Thursday, July 25
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
The Bent Water Thunder Squad Weekly Running Club, Bent Water Brewing Taproom, 180 Commercial St., Unit 18, Lynn, 6:30 p.m. A free weekly 3.2-mile run from the taproom to the beach. Runners who complete seven runs receive a Bent Water t-shirt.
Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, 5:30 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery.
Sunday, July 28
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Wednesday, July 31
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Panini Pizzeria, 11 Maple St., Danvers, 7 p.m. Run starts and finishes at the corner of Elm and Page streets, near the Danvers Fresh Market Place. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Lynn Woods trail races, Lynn Woods Reservation (Great Woods Road entrance), 6:30 p.m. Each week, there are three free trail races of varying distances. Visit http://lwrun.org/ for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
The Bent Water Thunder Squad Weekly Running Club, Bent Water Brewing Taproom, 180 Commercial St., Unit 18, Lynn, 6:30 p.m. A free weekly 3.2-mile run from the taproom to the beach. Runners who complete seven runs receive a Bent Water t-shirt.
Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, 5:30 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery.
Saturday, Aug. 4
The 29th annual Newburyport High Street Mile, Atkinson Common, Newburyport, 9:15 a.m. Presented by the Winner’s Circle Running Club. Fast, flat USATF-certified course.
Visit http://runthecircle.org/wordpress/racing/wcrc-races/high-street-mile/ for more information.
