Runners are generally an honest lot. You train for a race, and the achievement is in completing that distance.
But every once in a while, there’s a case so egregious, it demands your attention.
So when I saw a headline that at the Mexico City Marathon on Aug. 27, more than one-third of 30,000 runners were disqualified for cheating, you can bet that jumped out at me.
Cheating at road races is nothing new. The tale of Rosie Ruiz taking the T to “win” the women’s race at the 1980 Boston Marathon is legendary. In 2019, Willamette Week in Portland, Oregon, detailed the story of a Portland woman who admitted cheating in several big races. and a website called Marathon Investigations regularly looks into accusations of cheating in marathons.
As it turned out, organizers of the Mexico City Marathon disputed the original news reports that said 11,000 runners were disqualified, telling CNN on Sept. 11 that only 1,807 runners were disqualified for “unsportsmanlike conduct.”
World Athletics released a statement to CNN, saying, “It is always disappointing to hear that people choose to cheat in our sport, such as the cheating that occurred in the mass race at the Mexico City Marathon on August 27.
“However, many race organizers use mass timing detection systems in today’s races and their effectiveness can be seen with the race organizers of this event who had the proper checkpoints in place, and have taken appropriate action by swiftly disqualifying all athletes who chose to cheat.”
The disputed report in Marca said some runners were believed to have used vehicles and public transportation during the race.
In other races, runners have swapped bibs with faster athletes in their place, or have had multiple runners wear the same bib.
Whatever the case, there are going to be cheaters in every race. It’s just human nature that some folks will want to take shortcuts.
Why do they do it? Some people do it for the bling. Most big races give out increasingly fancy finisher medals. Sometimes the lure of shiny metal is too much. Or it’s just stolen valor, taking credit for something they didn’t do.
So what’s the harm? If a few runners cheat in a race, how does it hurt anybody?
Well, in the case of someone fudging their race time to qualify for Boston, they could be taking the spot of a more deserving runner. It may not be a big deal to a cheater, but for somebody who has worked extremely hard to get a BQ, there’s still no guarantee you’ll get a bib. In 2015, 1,947 runners who met the qualifying standards were unable to run that year’s marathon because faster runners took all the available spaces, according to Runner’s World. If some of those “faster” runners were actually cheaters, that would be unfair to say the least.
Cheating in marathons will never go away, but hopefully more people are paying attention and will give these scoundrels the shame they deserve instead of some false glory.
Starts and stops
The YukanRun Half Marathon By the Sea is set for Sunday at 10 a.m. at Manchester-Essex High School on 36 Lincoln Street. Visit https://www.yukanrun.com/half-marathon-by-the-sea for more information.
The Haverhill YMCA Run to the Ruckus 5K Road Race is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. at the Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St., Haverhill. Visit https://raceroster.com/events/2023/71647/haverhill-ymca-run-to-the-ruckus-5k-road-race for more information.
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
UPCOMING RACES
Saturday
The 19th annual Run for the Trails, Essex County Trail Association, Myopia Schooling Field, 394 Bay Road, Hamilton, 9 a.m. Five- and 10-mile races. Online registration is closed, but same day registration opens at 7 a.m. Visit https://ecta27.wildapricot.org/event-5129426 for more information.
Sunday
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Essex County Brew Crew, Ipswich Ale Brewery, 2 Soffron Lane, Ipswich, 12 p.m. Free group 5K run meets at the patio of the brewery.
Monday, Sept. 18
Wicked Running group run, BackBeat Brewing Company, 31A Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Visit https://wickedrunningclub.org/group-runs/ for more information.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Pub 49, 49 Maple St., Danvers, and starts across the road in front of 2 Cherry St., 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail info@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 7:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Sunday, Sept. 24
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Essex County Brew Crew, Ipswich Ale Brewery, 2 Soffron Lane, Ipswich, 12 p.m. Free group 5K run meets at the patio of the brewery.
Monday, Sept. 25
Wicked Running group run, BackBeat Brewing Company, 31A Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Visit https://wickedrunningclub.org/group-runs/ for more information.
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Pub 49, 49 Maple St., Danvers, and starts across the road in front of 2 Cherry St., 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail info@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 7:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities.
Thursday, Sept. 28
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Sunday, Oct. 1
The RiverWalk IPA5K, RiverWalk Brewing Co., 40 Parker St., Newburyport, 10 a.m. Visit https://www.yukanrun.com/ipa5k-fall for more information.
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Essex County Brew Crew, Ipswich Ale Brewery, 2 Soffron Lane, Ipswich, 12 p.m. Free group 5K run meets at the patio of the brewery.