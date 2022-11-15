WATERTOWN — The Manchester Essex field hockey team was just eight seconds away from heartbreak in the Division 4 Semifinals.
The No. 2 Hornets trailed by a goal against a stellar No. 3 seed in Cohasset, but they had enough time for one final chance.
Caelie Patrick drove up the right wing and dished to Abby Kent, who fired a perfectly placed cross into the circle that found the stick of Grace Gerhardt, who shoved it into the net for the game-tying-goal to stun the Skippers and send the game into overtime tied, 1-1.
After two overtime sessions, the Hornets were a perfect 5-for-5 in the shootout to pick up the 2-1 win and punch their ticket to the Division 4 State Finals. The Hornets (16-3-3) take on No. 1 Uxbridge (22-0) on Saturday for the Division 4 State title, time and location TBA.
“We have worked so hard on being a mentally tough team and we showed it tonight,” Manchester Essex head coach Courtney Brown said. “We got stronger as the game went on and Grace Gerhardt deserves so much credit for that huge goal.”
Gerhardt’s goal delivered a spark of momentum as the Hornets weathered an early storm from Cohasset (15-6-1) in the first overtime session before controlling the action in the second session of 7-on-7.
Despite a few chances each way, the teams remained tied heading into the shootout, where each time had five shooters.
Abby Kent and Torrin Kirk got the Hornets started with goals with Alexis Donovan scoring for Cohasset on its first try. Hornets goalie Paige Garlitz, however, saved Cohasset’s second attempt to put her team in the driver’s seat.
The teams matched goals in the third and fourth rounds with Hadley Levendusky and Amy Vytopilova scoring for Manchester Essex. That set the stage for Patrick in Round 5, who could end it with a goal and she did just that, firing a shot inside the right post to send Manchester Essex to the State Finals.
“We had so many heroes tonight,” Brown said. “Caelie got the big goal to win it and Paige with a great stop in the shootout to give us the advantage. She has been big for us all season and she had some huge stops tonight.”
It was a back-and-forth contest for much of the night. Territorially it was even but Cohasset had a 6-4 edge in shots on goal and an 11-6 advantage in corner chances.
The Manchester Essex defense, however, was up to the task all night, defending corners and keeping the circle clear. Summer Demeo had a big game on the back line and stopped a would-be Cohasset goal from going over the goalline.
The Skippers finally broke the scoreless tie with 3:05 remaining in regulation on a goal from Catherine Brisbane off a corner chance. But Manchester Essex did not panic and made the most of its late chance with Gerhardt sending the game into overtime.
“This was such a good game and I thought we really earned it,” Brown said. “Now we’re on to Uxbridge who we know is a formidable opponent and a tough team to play against. But this team is hungry and really wants it, they showed it tonight.”