Thursday night’s season opening girls basketball game between Gloucester and Rockport featured a pair of very young teams breaking in a lot of new faces. As a result, the one veteran on the court took over the game.
Rockport senior captain Kylie Schrock, who already has over 1,000 career points entering the season, was a force on both ends of the floor last night with 27 points and 14 rebounds. Schrock’s offensive prowess was the difference in a 37-31 Vikings win at the Smith Field House.
“Kylie really carried us tonight and her scoring ended up being the difference,” Rockport head coach Mike Wilson said. “We ask a lot of her and she delivered. We only have a few girls with varsity experience this season but we made enough plays tonight to come out with the win in a nail-biter.”
Gloucester head coach Shaun Goulart was also quick to credit Schrock.
“You just have to tip your hat, she’s a great player,” Goulart said. “We were all over her tonight too and threw everything we could at her. She still found a way to get to the basket and score a lot of points.”
The Vikings (1-0) led all night right from the jump, but the Fishermen (0-1) did not go down without a serious fight in the season opener.
Rockport led by as much as 10 points (29-19) in the fourth quarter when the Gloucester defense started mounting a comeback by forcing several turnovers. The Fishermen clawed their way back in it and finished off a 12-2 run by tying the score on a jumper from Adelyn Richardson with 50 seconds left.
“It was great to see that kind of fight,” Goulart said. “We figured out the right way to attack them, it just came a little too late. But we pressed well when the time came and almost pulled off the comeback. I loved the effort.”
The tie game, however, was short lived as Rockport came right down on the ensuing possession and regained the lead when Franky Twombly banked one in from the right block to make it 33-31 Vikings with 40 seconds to go. Schrock would then knock down two free throws and Ava MacDowell followed with two more free throws to ice it.
“Things got scary at the end but we made a big shot and knocked down some big free throws in the last minute,” Wilson said. “It was a clutch finish and they didn’t get rattled after Gloucester tied it. That’s great to see from a team with little varsity experience.”
The Vikings will have a very young team outside of Schrock, the team’s lone senior. Junior Talia Osier played a key role in Thursday’s win by knocking down a three-pointer. Freshman Ali George was strong off the bench with three points and nine rebounds while Twombly played strong defense all night in addition to the game-winning jumper. Anita Magee also chipped in nine rebounds while MacDowell was strong on both ends of the floor.
After playing in the Cape Ann League during the abbreviated 2021 season, Rockport is back to playing its independent schedule in 2022 and will be competing for a Division 5 playoff spot.
Gloucester, on the other hand, is also a very young team with only a few varsity players returning from a season ago. Sophomore Anna Cinelli and freshman Taiya Mano were the team’s leading scorers on Thursday with seven points each. Junior La’Neisha Jenkins played great defense on Schrock all night and also did a lot of the ball handling for Gloucester. Richardson, a junior, had six points and six rebounds in a solid all around performance, while sophomore Bella Goulart had a team-high 14 rebounds to go along with five points. Senior captain Faith Brown had two points and played well on defense while sophomore Sophia Silveria also chipped in a basket off the bench.
“This team is young but they’re hungry and there’s a lot of fight in them,” Goulart said. “There were a few first game jitters tonight and I think that showed with our shooting. But to come back down 10 in the fourth like that and make it a game showed a lot of toughness.”
Rockport is right back in action on Saturday at home against Mount Alvernia (1 p.m.) while Gloucester travels to Marblehead on Tuesday for its Northeastern Conference opener (7 p.m.).