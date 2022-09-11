HAMILTON — With the Gloucester and Hamilton-Wenham football teams battling temperatures in the 80’s and the humidity playing a factor, Saturday’s season opener was a battle of attrition and a physical, grind of a football game.
In the end, it was the host Generals that made the necessary second half adjustments and had more gas left in the tank down the stretch in a 20-12 win at Hamilton-Wenham High School in head coach Tim Freiermuth’s debut.
“Up front we battled,” Gloucester head coach Dan O’Connor said. “With so many kids going both ways, we were trying to keep them as fresh as we can. They had to play through the heat the same way we did, we just couldn’t get anything going offensively in the second half and they did.”
Freiermuth was quick to credit his team’s second half turnaround.
“Coming into the second half we wanted to pick up the attitude and we executed better,” Freiermuth said. “We came out a little flat, it was hot, but both teams had to deal with the heat. Our attitude and effort were better in the second half.”
The Generals needed to change things up after the first two quarters of play, where Gloucester went into the halftime with a 12-7 lead and a big advantage in total offense, 146-39. But led by the passing game from quarterback John Ertel and a dominant second half defensive performance where they let up only 71 yards of total offense, 44 coming on a desperation heave on the last play of the game, the Generals were able to turn the game in their favor.
It started with the opening drive of the third quarter, where Hamilton-Wenham put together a nine-play, 67-yard drive to take the lead for good. The drive was sparked by a big third down conversion where Ertel scrambled and heaved up a pass to Thomas Ring, who got behind the defense after the play broke down for a 28-yard gain and a big first down. Four plays later Ertel got the right edge for a one-yard touchdown run and a 13-7 Generals lead.
“That was a big point in the game for us and we didn’t do the little things on that drive,” O’Connor said. “We had them in a third and five and jumped offsides, then they got those chunk yards on a broken play. It was the little things that kept us from getting off the field on that drive.”
Gloucester had the ball three more times in the second half with the chance to take the lead, but never got any closer than midfield before turning it over on downs while the other two drives ended in a punt and a Brady Daniels interception late in the fourth quarter. Hamilton-Wenham, led by the linebacker play of Chris Collins and the play of Russell Caswell on the defensive line, Gloucester was only able to muster up 18 yards of total offense on those three drives with a chance to take the lead.
“We executed what we wanted to do on defense in the second half,” Freiermuth said. “We were pursuing to the ball better, tackling and getting off blocks. Doing the little things.”
Daniels interception set up Hamilton-Wenham’s final score of the game, a Daniels touchdown reception from Ertel after a fourth-and-one scramble to make it 20-12. Ertel finished off the day with 113 yards passing, 100 of them and a touchdown coming in the second half. He also had a pair of rushing touchdowns to spark the Generals offense.
“Whenever we needed a play he found a way to get the job done,” Freiermuth said. “That’s why he’s our quarterback and one of our leaders.”
Gloucester had one final chance with quarterback Nick Carey connecting on a 44-yard Hail Mary pass from Frank DeSisto (game high 132 yards of total offense) at the 12, but Gloucester did not have any timeouts left and time expired.
The Fishermen got off to a strong start, controlling the action in the first two quarters but only heading into halftime with a five-point lead.
Caleb DeCoste opened the scoring on Gloucester’s second drive of the day, taking a fourth-and-one run up the middle 43-yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 Gloucester lead. Hamilton-Wenham took advantage of a short field to take the lead in the second. A seven-yard punt saw the Generals start a drive at the Fishermen 22 and it took just two plays for Ertel to score from 19-yards out. Adam Green added the extra-point for a 7-6 lead.
Gloucester, however, took the lead back before halftime, this time with a three-yard run from DeCoste to cap off a 10-play, 60-yard drive. DeCoste had 77 yards and a pair of scores on the ground. DeSisto led the Fishermen in both rushing (86 yards) and receiving (46 yards).
The Fishermen return to action on Friday night against Chelsea (7 p.m.). The Generals hit the road on Friday against Watertown (6:30 p.m.).