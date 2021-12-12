With experience returning to the lineup across all positions and the new MIAA power rankings coming into play, the Gloucester boys hockey beefed up its 2021-22 schedule with several strong non-conference games against teams in higher divisions.
That first big test came in Saturday's season opener as North Andover, a Division 1 program, visited Talbot Rink for a non-conference clash.
In the end, Gloucester aced its first big test of the season with a six-goal outburst en route to a 6-4 victory.
"I thought it was a really solid game one against a strong opponent," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "I thought our puck movement was crisp, especially in the neutral zone and we converted on our chances."
The Fishermen offense was the story in Saturday's win as they showed lethal precision in the North Andover zone, carving up the Knights with precision passing and scoring goals in a variety of ways, including three times on the power play.
Gloucester opened up the scoring with a power play tally as Emerson Marshall, who moved from forward to defense when Gloucester was on the power play, fired in a shot from the point after a Jack Delaney face-off win for a 1-0 lead. Delaney made it 2-0 five minutes later as Joseph Orlando pushed the back past the Knights defense at his own blue line to spring Delaney on a partial breakaway, where he went high, far post from the right circle for the goal.
Although the Fishermen never trailed in the game, North Andover battled all night and didn't go down without a fight.
Just 13 seconds after Gloucester went up 2-0, Colin Howard scored on a rush for North Andover to make it 2-1.
Gloucester got a two-goal lead back again on Marshall's second power play goal of the opening frame, this one on a shot from the left wall after some great puck movement on the man-advantage to make it 3-1. But North Andover went into the intermission with momentum as Kyle Donnelly scored just 32 seconds after the Marshall go to make it 3-2.
Donnelly then tied the score at 3-3 just over five minutes into the second frame, but this time Gloucester had the answer as Colby Jewell scored from the slot 25 seconds later to put Gloucester ahead 4-3, a lead it would not relinquish.
The eventual game winner came with just over two minutes to go in the middle frame. Marshall won an offensive zone face-off from the left dot and stepped into the defense before firing a pass to Brett Cunningham at the right post, who buried it into the open net for a 5-3 lead after two.
"I was impressed with the way we didn't get rattled when North Andover made a push," Geary said. "To score quickly after they tied it gave us all the momentum back."
Cunningham fed Jewell with a perfect diagonal outlet pass from his blue-line to the opposing blue line and Jewell tucked one in five-hole on the rush to extend the Gloucester lead to 6-3. Andrew Perry scored with under five minutes left to make it a two-goal game, but that was as close as the Knights would get as Gloucester goalie Riley De Haan, making his varsity debut, made several big stops late, a few coming while the Knights were on a two-man advantage, to preserve the win.
Gloucester was plagued with five third period penalties, something they're hoping to clean up in the future.
"We have to learn how to play with the lead and not let our emotions get into it, we didn't do a great job of that in the third," Geary said. "But Riley was very solid in goal in his first varsity game and came up big in the third. He did a great job to get the win. Overall it was a team effort and when mistakes were made someone was there to pick up their teammate."
Gloucester flashed some serious depth in its season opener, rolling three lines and playing four lines while also playing six defensemen.
Marshall and Jewell, both sophomores, led the offensive charge with two goals and an assist each while Delaney, a junior, had a goal and two helpers and Cunningham, another sophomore, chipping in a goal and an assist. All four players drew praise from Geary for their performances.
"Those four players really carried us offensively tonight," Geary said.
Gloucester's senior captains also boast serious experience as captain Jack Costanzo, who is one of the top 10 scorers in program history, and assistant captains Dan O'Leary, a forward, and Tim Marrone, a senior, have logged varsity minutes since their freshmen seasons.
On the blue line, Marrone paired with sophomore Chris LoJacono while seniors Ryan Frates and Robbie Schuster also paired up and played well in Saturday's win. Sophomores James Sanfilippo and Will Lowthers also saw blue line minutes.
At forward, senior Aidan Donald brings a physical presence along with O'Leary. Sophomore Joseph Orlando also saw shifts on the top two lines while juniors Drew and Nick White and freshman Cade Cooper will also be players to watch this winter.
In net, De Haan and fellow sophomore Nick Tarantino, who made five starts in Gloucester's abbreviated nine-game season in 2021, will split time.
Gloucester, which is the smallest school in Division 2 based on enrollment (hockey expanded from three to four divisions this season), also beefed up its schedule this season with games against powerful programs such as Woburn, Lynnfield, Triton and B.C. High. Woburn and B.C. High have both made recent appearances in the Super 8, which no longer exists due to the sate-wide tournament format.
In the Northeastern Conference, Masconomet and Marblehead look like contenders while Danvers and Winthrop are always strong teams.
"We're aware that we haven't beaten Marblehead or Masco in a while so that's our toughest competition in the NEC," Geary said. "We have a tough schedule this year but this is a talented, experienced team and playing those teams will prepare us for the tournament."
Gloucester 6, North Anover 4
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
North Andover 2 1 1| 4
Gloucester 3 2 1| 6
1st Period: G, Emerson Marshall (Colby Jewell, Jack Delaney) ppg, 2:20; G, Delaney (Joseph Orlando) 7:19; NA, Colin Howard (David Carroll) 7:32; G, Marshall (Delaney, Cade Cooper) ppg, 10:29.
2nd Period: NA, Donnelly (Andrew Perry) 5:26; G, Jewell (Delaney, Derek Elms) 5:51; G, Brett Cunningham (Marshall) 12:57.
3rd Period: G, Jewell (Cunningham) ppg, 6:16; NA, Perry (Donnelly) 10:58.
Saves: NA, Alessio DiBlasi 11, Troy Takesian 11; G, Riley De Haan 26.
Records: NA, 0-1; G, 1-0.
Gloucester boys hockey at a glance
Head coach: Derek Geary (5th season)
Last year's record: 6-3
Captains: Jack Costanzo, Sr., F; Dan O'Leary, Sr., F; Tim Marrone, Sr., D.
Key returning players: Aidan Donald, Sr., F; Ryan Frates, Sr., D; Robbie Schuster, Sr., Def.; Jack Delaney, Jr., F; Brett Cunningham, Soph., F; Colby Jewell, Soph., F; Chris LoJacono, Soph., D; Joseph Orlando, Soph., F; Nick Tarantino, Soph., G.
Strengths: Gloucester has some serious depth and elite talent on its top lines and defensive pairings.
Concerns: The Fishermen are hoping to do a better job staying out of the penalty box in future games.
Coach's Outllook: "We have a lot of talent and experience coming back and we have some very good teams on the schedule so this team will be battle tested. We want to compete for the NEC, that's always our first goal and Marblehead and Masconomet are the teams we will need to beat to get there."