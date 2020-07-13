In today’s ‘Our Favorites’ we pick the favorite athletic hat that we own.
PHIL STACEY
1966 Baltimore Orioles Franchise
Full disclosure: I couldn't care less about the Orioles. Don't root for them, wasn't a big Cal Ripken guy, etc. But I've always loved that orange, white and black color scheme, and from the time I was a kid and one of my best friends played for the Beverly Little League Orioles, I loved that cartoon bird that adorned the Orioles' lids in the late 1970s and into the 1980s.
This beauty is a black cap with an orange bill. The Oriole, who wears a smirk, is black but outlined in orange, with a pair of white eyes (and a white hat of his own). The squatchee (i.e., button on top of the hat) is also orange, and the year '1966', which is when Baltimore wore this hat and won the World Series, is in white at the back of the lid. I've owned at least 100 hats in my lifetime, many of them the fitted Franchise models (now hard to get), but this one is at the top of my list.
Honorable mention: 1968 Minnesota North Stars green Franchise; 2010 Boston Bruins Winter Classic black Franchise (I've never seen another one); '47 Arkansas Razorbacks red fitted; '47 Patriots fitted (both red and navy blue); Roots navy 1st NHL All-Star Game; Boston Red Sox red Franchise (circa 1978).
MATT WILLIAMS
1999 Nomar Garciaparra all-star
The best hat I've ever owned was the classic New Era 59/50 fitted Major League Baseball cap. It's the game day Red Sox version with the red 'B' and MLB logo on the back, but the side has an embroidered design of the 1999 Fenway Park all-star game logo. They did them for every player, so you could snag a Mariners cap with Ken Griffey's signature, a Cardinals lid with Mark McGwire's, etc. Mine has the No. 5 and reads 'Nomar Garciaparra' — and it is the best.
They did this for a few years, and I wish they still did. I have a Pedro Martinez version from the 2000 All-Star game in Houston. Bought both at the Lids Store at the North Shore Mall, and I still keep them 20 years later because at some point they changed the design of the 59/50 and the new ones no longer fit my small head.
Honorable mention: Green and purple Mighty Ducks; anything with a Maine Black Bear; Drew Bledsoe QB Club.
NICK GIANNINO
Red Sox 2013 World Series hat
I've gone through a lot of different hat phases throughout my lifetime. There was the Little League baseball cap phase, where I would bend and curl the brim almost to the point of snapping it because I saw some older kids with hats like that and thought it was the coolest thing. There was the "wear a hat because I'm too lazy to get a haircut" phase, which came and went many times. There was also the fitted flat brim phase, the snapback hat phase and the winter beanie phase, to name a few.
Nowadays I really only wear hats when I'm golfing, and most of those come in the Nike Golf or Travis Matthew variety. I had to pick a single hat that's meant the most to me over the years, it's my New Era Boston Red Sox hat with the World Series stamp on the side. It's a comfortable fitted cap, similar to the ones MLB players don, and you can rock it on pretty much any casual occasion and get away with it (except for maybe in New York).
Honorable mention: Travis Matthew golf hat; Patriots winter beanie with pom pom on top; Devil Rays Little League cap.
NICK CURCURU
Patriots winter hat
Never really put a lot of thought into the hats I choose to wear. I usually just purchase one of the four major Boston sports teams, so my favorite sports hat is the one that I've gotten the most mileage out of.
I've been sporting the Patriots winter hat with the flying Elvis logo for more than a decade because it's perfect for the long New England winters. The design is simple: a navy blue winter hat with a pom pom, and the New England Patriots logo on it. The hat has been on my head at Gillette Stadium, and even Fenway Park, multiple times. It's also perfect when covering a game at the Talbot Rink in January or February.