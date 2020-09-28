In today’s ‘Our Favorites’ we pick our favorite sports logo of all time.
PHIL STACEY
The Swingin' Oakland A's, 1970s
The team's primary logo for a full decade (1971-81), this couldn't have come at a better time for someone who was discovering, and falling in love, with all things sports. It's colorful, eye catching and bold ... much like the Oakland teams who won three straight World Series titles from 1972-74, just before my sports fandom began.
The small pair of white cleats with green laces always caught my eye first. Was the organization telling everyone else how proficient they were at stealing bases, or how fleet of foot they were tracking down fly balls? 'The Swingin' was also something that commanded my attention; this was a team that was going to the plate to get its hacks. The color scheme also worked quite nicely for me, and I especially liked the white 'laces' that went across a de facto yellow baseball. It was unlike anything else at the time, and I loved it.
Honorable mention: Pat Patriot; Minnesota North Stars; San Diego Padres' 'Swinging Friar'; 1970s/early 1980s Milwaukee Bucks; "Sparky" (Arizona State Sun Devils); Chicago Blackhawks; Youngstown State Penguins; 1960s/early 1970s Baltimore Orioles; "Bucky" (Wisconsin Badgers); San Diego Chargers white helmet/yellow bolt/player's number on helmet; Detroit Tigers; "Goldy Gopher" (University of Minnesota); San Francisco Giants.
MATT WILLIAMS
Mighty Ducks "Duck Mask"
It's the Mighty Duck. You've got a really cool green and purple color scheme that's both unique and eye grabbing. The "Casey Jones" style hockey mask has a built in duck bill that looks like its fit for Launchpad McQuack of Duck Tales fame, so that's major points for originality. Then you add the classic crossed hockey sticks and you've got a nice blend of old age classic and new age design.
Why they ever abandoned this thing for the webbed foot D and spelled out Ducks (cool in its own right, don't get my wrong) is beyond me.
Honorable mention: Flying Elvis Patriots; Montgomery Biscuits; Maine's script lettering; Ohio State's buckeye award decals; Celtics leprechaun twirling the basketball; Rice's Owl; San Jose Sharks.
NICK GIANNINO
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Leprechaun
I don't care much for Notre Dame athletics. Nothing against them, I just really don't have a favorite college sports team in general. But for whatever reason I've always been drawn to the Irish's leprechaun logo and even had a few hats and a sweatshirt donning the emblem growing up. The rugged, stern looking face; the lucky three-leaf clover top hat and chin strap beard to match; the clutched fists ready to rumble; and the pointed golden shoes, one facing each direction.
This guy means business. I wouldn't mess with him, that's for sure. He's the bees knees.
Honorable mention: Buffalo Sabres; Boston Celtics mid court logo with leprechaun; New England Patriots' Pat Patriot; Denver Nuggets; St. Louis Cardinals; San Antonio Spurs; UMass Lowell River Hawks; Philadelphia Flyers; Detroit Red Wings; LA Lakers mid court logo with championship stars; Mighty Ducks.
NICK CURCURU
Tampa Bay Buccaneers creamsicle jersey/ pirate logo
As a kid I always had a soft spot for the lowly Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and a lot of it had to do with their flashy uniforms and catchy logo. Prior to 1996, the Bucs donned creamsicle orange jerseys that really stood out. The swashbuckling pirate, 'Bucco Bruce', biting a sword on the helmet was also really cool. Those jerseys became obsolete aside from a few throwback jersey games here and there, probably because they were synonymous with losing until Tony Dungy came aboard and the team changed up its logo (which I'm also a fan of).
As a big fan of football video games, I was also drawn to the Bucs because it was the ultimate challenge to be able to win with such a bad team: I'm talking those teams with Vinny Testaverde at quarterback and Reggie Cobb carrying the load in the backfield.