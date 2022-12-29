Boots are the most important pieces of ski equipment you will ever own. It is through these hard plastic shells all of your body energy and intentions will be transferred to your skis. Great boots can be pricey, but the end result can be priceless.
There its no reason, given modern technology and advances in boot research, that you should ski with foot pain. Every foot is different. In fact, if you look at your bare feet, each one of your feet are different. One can be a little bigger than the other, one can angle out a bit more, one can have a bunion and not the other, etc. There are boots out there that will fit every foot. The trick is, of course, how do you find the right boot for you?
The process of finding the right boot can take some time and patience. It cannot be done with three kids in tow and a half an hour. It has to be done with purpose and will take at least a full day. There is no way the average skier can know all of the options out there, but there are experts that can help you. Do NOT listen to your friends. Their perfect boot can be your pit of pain. Like any venture into the unknown, be open-minded and listen.
First, find a boot shop that has knowledgeable boot fitters on staff. We are lucky in New England that there are several really good places to shop. The Boot Pro in Ludlow, Vt., Alpine Options in Warren, Vt., and Bob Skinner’s Ski and Sport in Newbury, N.H. are three that have demonstrated over the years their ability to find the right boots for their customers. There are more. You might ask the head of the ski school at your favorite mountain for their recommendations.
The shell of the boot has a hard plastic exterior that manufacturers have developed over time. Each different boot has a different last. For example, some may be wider or narrower in the heel. Others may be wider or narrower in the forefoot. Some have a higher arch than others. So, the first challenge is to find an outer shell that matches your basic foot shape. Use the manufacturers sizing as a guide, but boots marked 27.5 can vary from 305mm to 314mm.
Boot fitters can work the shell by trimming a bit here or there, but this is hard plastic that will not stretch or shrink no matter how many miles you put on them. Finding the right shell is critical.
The second challenge is the liner inside the boot. There are essentially four kinds of liners. The best is the foam injected liner. The basic technology has been around for forty years or so and has markedly improved over time. You slide on the shell that matches your basic foot needs. Through small tubes a chemical foam is injected into the bladder inside the boot. The foam fills in all around your foot, forming to every nuance of your foot and ankle. The result is a boot that really fits everywhere. As we mentioned before, your two feet are different from each other. This foam can account for that. Another option is to have them wired so batteries can keep them warm while you are skiing! They are the most expensive liners, but they are the best.
The second type is a foam liner that conforms to your feet when heated. Again, this technology has been around for a while. The boot fitter heats the foam, applies it to your feet and when it cools it forms to you feet. A good, less expensive option.
The third is a liner that is made of a substance that over time conforms to your feet. It is often a cork-based material that molds to the different shapes of your foot. Again, a pretty good, lower-cost alternative.
The last is the liner that comes in the boot. These vary in thickness and shape, but do not conform to your feet.
Whatever boots you decide to purchase, the process needs to be deliberate. It will be time-consuming. Make an appointment. Middle of the week and middle of the day is best as there are less customers in the store. Arrive on time and listen carefully to your options. Like any purchase you might want to go to a couple of shops and listen to the approach. Find the boot fitter you trust and buy the best you can afford.
Great fitting boots can make the difference in you enjoyment of the sport. See you on the mountain.