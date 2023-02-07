Regulation was not enough time to settle the score between the Rockport and Pentucket boys basketball teams on Tuesday night.
In a game that featured 12 lead changes and eight ties, a runner in the lane from Rockport’s Ed Merz tied the score at 41 after regulation and sent the game into an extra session. But it was Pentucket that had more gas in the tank in the final overtime frame, pulling away for a 53-46 win at the Rowell Gymnasium.
The Vikings (4-13) looked like they were closing in on their first CAL win of the season as seven straight points from Josiah Whitley (team-high 14 on the night) to open the fourth gave Rockport a 39-32 lead with six minutes to play.
Pentucket, however, ruled the stretch run. In the final 10 minutes of play — the last six minutes of regulation and four minute overtime frame — the Panthers outscored the Vikings 24-7.
After falling behind by seven early in the fourth the Panthers started the comeback with a Matthew Pipan three-pointer. Six free throws gave Pentucket the lead with under a minute to go before Merz nailed the shot at the buzzer to send it into overtime.
It was a game of runs for the first three quarters. A 6-0 Panthers run gave them an early lead before a Chase Wheat three-pointer at the buzzer tied it up for Rockport. The Vikings then went on a 9-0 run to finish off the first half with a 21-15 lead, only to see Pentucket open up the third on a 9-0 run to take the lead before Rockport answered with back-to-back threes from Wheat and Merz to regain the lead, 27-24.
The teams were tied 32-32 after three, setting the stage for the tense fourth quarter and overtime.
Whitley led the way with 14 points, Merz had 12 and Wheat eight points and eight rebounds. Jackson Colbert scored all five of Rockport’s points in overtime.
Rockport hosts Georgetown on Friday (6:30 p.m.).