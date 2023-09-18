GLOUCESTER — Thanks in large part to Ava Paone, it was another triumphant win for the Gloucester High girls soccer team Monday.
In heavy rain that made for a slippery surface at Newell Stadium, Paone didn't seem fazed at all. She scored five times as the Fishermen crushed visiting Winthrop, 7-2, in a Northeastern Conference clash.
Gloucester, now 2-0-1, also got excellent defensive play in a well-rounded effort.
"I am so proud of our defense," said head coach Katina Tibbets. "Everyone has been helping out on getting back, so I feel really good about (the win)."
Paone, who now has seven goals and an assist in three games, scored three times in the first half to stake the Fishermen out to a 4-1 lead. She added two more after intermission in the runaway victory.
Gloucester's Taiya Mano started her team off strong with an unassisted goal 45 seconds into the game, leaving the Vikings stunned. Senior captain Abby Stauffer gave her team a hand, landing the Fishermen's sixth goal with a little over 15 minutes remaining.
Kashvi Patel assisted on one of Paone's goals.
Goaltender Jessica Harvey had eight saves in the win for Gloucester. The only Winthrop shots to get by her came with eight minutes left in the first half and two minutes into the second stanza.
The Fishermen now face one of the North Shore's premier programs, Peabody High, Wednesday back at Newell Stadium (4:30 p.m.).
"Some of the mistakes we had today we got away with, but against Peabody we will not," said Tibbetts. "We need to sharpen up on our touch and play two feet and just calm down with the ball and make better choices."