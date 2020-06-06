Patriots pledge $1 million to social justice causes

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks the turf ahead of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the New England Patriots in Landover, Md. The Patriots say team owner Robert Kraftâs family is pledging $1 million to local grassroots organizations to promote social justice. The team says the money will be distributed over the next 10 months in $100,000 monthly donations to recipients chosen in collaboration with Patriots players. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, FIle)