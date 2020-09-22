Was it The Bill Belichick Game Plan, daring the Seattle Seahawks to run the football?
Or was it the Patriots inability to simply get the Seahawks off the field?
The Pats defense forced “only” one “three-and-out” but thankfully, were handed the ball after one stupid call for a "go-pattern" by the Seahawks on 3rd-and-1 late in the fourth quarter, opening up the opportunity for Cam Newton’s potential heroics.
Or maybe it was both.
Among Belichick’s greatest qualities is his ability to predict what the other team will do. It’s a gift only his brain can understand.
Remember, the Pats win over the St. Louis Rams, the first Super Bowl win of The Dynasty?
The Patriots offered the Rams to the opportunity to run the ball with Marshall Faulk, you know the take-what-they-give-you football law. But the then-Rams stubborn head coach, Mike Martz, refused those free yards. He wanted to throw the ball. Period.
Belichick’s prediction was correct. Pats eventually won.
In Seattle, Belichick sort of did the same thing, teasing one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Russell Wilson, a quarterback the Patriots have had a hard-time corralling over his career.
The Patriots put an extra defensive back (or two) on the field early and often, usually to open most drives. The Seahawks didn’t fall for it and ran the football.
While Wilson earned MVP points on Sunday night, completing 21 of 28 passes for 288 yards and five touchdown passes, the Patriots lost this game on the line of scrimmage.
Seahawks running backs Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer are, at best, solid. Carson was 20th in the NFL in yards per carry (4.4) in 2019.
On Sunday night, Carson was “The Man.” At least on first down he was.
This wasn’t Barry Sanders breaking open. This was worse. This was water torture. Seahawks running backs, led by Carson, rushed for 115 yards on 25 attempts. Nothing special, right?
Carson ran the ball 13 times on first down, eight of those runs were for five to nine yards.
What does that mean?
Easy pickins’ for Wilson, allowing him a lot of play-action opportunities, improving his chances for success by at least 50 percent.
Patriots defensive backs, the strength of this unit, were easy fodder for Wilson.
One telling statistic from Sunday night was that the Seahawks only had seven 3rd downs. That’s where defenses win and lose games. The Patriots defense lost the game first down.
There are legitimate reasons/excuses, as in the other team is getting paid, too. As in the Seahawks offense is very good with very good wide receivers in D.K. Metcalf and Tylker Lockett.
Oh yeah, and Wilson is an MVP candidate (finally!).
The Patriots lost three very good linebackers and a safety to free agency (Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins) and COVID opt-outs (Don’t’a Hightower and Patrick Chung).
We seem to – at least I do – default to Belichick-will-figure-the-defense-out because he often does.
But it didn’t look that way on Sunday night. The Patriots defense was a problem on a night that Cam Newton shocked the world.
And, we must remember, there was virtually no off-season for some key, young Patriots players on defense.
It’s too early to make any final judgements all around. Whether it’s Newton or the Patriots defense.
But it is worth nothing going forward. The best Patriots teams in January and February usually did it with defense as much as the quarterback.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com