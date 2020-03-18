Pats trade Harmon, Shelton signs with Lions

The New England Patriots have agreed to trade safety Duron Harmon to the Detroit Lions, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the trade had not been announced.
Harmon played all seven of his previous NFL seasons with New England. He started a career-high eight games last season.
Harmon has 17 interceptions, including two last season.
Lions coach Matt Patricia has familiarity with Harmon. Patricia, now entering his third season as Detroit's coach, was New England's defensive coordinator before taking over the Lions.
The Lions have also agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with defensive tackle Danny Shelton.
Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the deal Wednesday. Shelton started 14 games last season for the New England Patriots. He had three sacks and a forced fumble.
Shelton has played five NFL seasons — three with Cleveland and two with the Patriots.
Detroit's defense ranked 31st in the league last season, and defensive tackle was an area of need entering free agency. The Lions released defensive tackle Damon Harrison earlier this offseason.
Shelton was a first-round draft pick by the Browns in 2015.
Center Ted Karras is also leaving New England as has agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.
Karras will replace Dan Kilgore, who is departing in free agency after starting 13 games in 2019.
Karras is a four-year veteran and former sixth-round pick who became a starter last year for the New England Patriots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.