The little voice in Mark Bettencourt's head was telling him he should give Connecticut's Jacob Budarz a free pass.
But he admittedly couldn't get the words out of his mouth in time, and by that point the baseball was sailing out of the yard at Bart Giamatti Field in Bristol, Conn.
Budarz's two-run homer to dead center gave the Connecticut Little League state champions a lead they wouldn't surrender, leading to a 7-4 triumph over Peabody West in the New England Regional winner's bracket final Thursday afternoon.
"Definitely a mistake I made there," said Bettencourt, the Peabody West manager, after his team dropped its first game at New Englands. "When I coach at any level, I always try to make it so the other team's best player won't beat us, and I knew (Budarz) was probably their best offensive player. When Mark (Bettencourt Jr., his son) went to a 2-0 count on him, that voice in my head said 'Just walk him'. But I didn't say it, and sure enough he hits one out."
The Connecticut victory put Manchester in Saturday's regional championship game and gave them an automatic bid to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn. next week. Peabody West can still earn the draw's other bid to Williamsport, but must defeat the New Hampshire state titlists, North Manchester/Hooksett, Friday at 1 p.m. in the loser's bracket final to do so.
"We'll probably see New Hampshire's ace (Brennan Tabor), so we'll likely need to make it a low scoring game in order to advance," said Bettencourt.
Peabody West struck out 13 times on Thursday against Budarz and reliever Arlen Peyman; they've now fanned 24 times in two games at Regionals.
"We have to put the bat on the ball and make other teams make plays," said Bettencourt, who scheduled 6:30 p.m. batting practice for his team Thursday night. "It's a matter of cutting down our swings and barreling the ball up."
The Massachusetts state champions, looking to advance to Williamsport for the second time in program history (the last coming in 2009), jumped out to a 3-0 lead off Budarz after one inning. But Manchester plated the next seven runs before Jimmy DiCarlo's RBI triple scored Thad Broughton Jr. in the bottom of the sixth and final inning for Peabody West's final run.
DiCarlo walked to lead off the bottom of the first and Aidan Horgan reached on an error, moving DiCarlo to third. Cullen Pasterick lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring DiCarlo. With two out, Brendan Kobierski's RBI single to left sent Horgan home safely, and after Kobierski made it over to third on a wild pitch he scored on another one for a 3-0 lead.
"It was good to see us jump out on (Budarz) early, and I was hoping we could break it open," said Bettencourt. "But he settled down nicely and started getting a bunch of strikeouts."
Starting on the mound, DiCarlo pitched well for the locals before he hit the maximum pitch count (85) with two outs in the fourth inning. He struck out seven batters, walked two and allowed five hits, while Manchester scored twice in the third on an error and an RBI single. But the real damage was done in the fourth by Budarz and his two-run bomb.
"I thought Jimmy pitched great. He had to get 4-5 outs in a few innings, though, so that drove his pitch count up," said Bettencourt.
Peabody West had a chance to respond in the bottom of the inning when Anthony Modugno (walk) and DiCarlo (single and stolen base) were on second and third with one out. But the team's second and third hitters in the lineup struck out, ending the threat.
"That was a big turning point," said Bettencourt. "We could've answered back and jumped back in the lead."
Manchester put the game away with three runs in the top of the sixth and final inning. "We needed to keep it a one-run game there and weren't able to do that," said Bettencourt. "I give Connecticut full credit; they hit the ball and made some plays that we should've made today, but didn't."
The manager reminded his players that this setback doesn't end their summer; a win Friday changes everything and will send them to the birthplace of Little League Baseball for the World Series.
"I reminded them we can't sit here and blame any one thing, that we all need to step up and play better," he said. "The teams that aren't are already driving home. We've got another chance to get back up on the horse (Friday)."