Gloucester head football coach Dan O'Connor could not fault his team's performance in Friday's game against Peabody.
The Fishermen may have been on the wrong end of a 37-7 loss to a high-powered and ultra-athletic Tanners squad, but O'Connor was quick to credit his team's fight and ability to consistently move the football.
"We fought all night against the best team in the (Northeastern) Conference, I don't think that final score tells the whole story of how competitive we were tonight," O'Connor said. "(Peabody) is so talented with speed to beat you inside and outside and they can do it with many players. We got beat by superior athletes on a few plays but we weren't intimidated and we did some good things tonight."
The Fishermen (2-5) came in with the game-plan to attempt to ball-control the potent Peabody offense and that planned worked early on with a 14-play, 9:32 drive to open the game. That drive, however, ended with a missed 41-yard field goal and no points.
"We did exactly what we wanted to do that opening drive but we needed to finish," O'Connor said. "We were physical up front and ran the ball well all night but we needed to come away with points on a couple more drives early to stay in it."
Not being able to score early proved costly as the Tanners immediately went to work on offense going 80-yards in six plays, seven of them rushes, culminating with a 34-yard touchdown run from Alan Paulino and a 7-0 Tanners lead early in the second frame.
Peabody used its rushing attack early on with Paulino and Will Pinto (team-high 59 yards rushing) softening up the Gloucester defense.
"That was the game plan, to try to loosen them up showing them that we can run and aren't just going to come out and throw the ball," said Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt, whose team improves to 7-0 with the win. "Once we established the run that opened up some things on the outside."
After building the lead, Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch found a groove. The senior signal caller finished the game completing 10 of 13 passes to seven different receivers for 201 yards and three touchdowns. His first touchdown strike came on Peabody's second drive of the game when he hit an open Danny Barrett in stride for a 46-yard touchdown on a streak for a 14-0 Tanners lead. Lynch's 31-yard pass to Jayce Dooley set up Peabody's third score of the game, a five-yard run from Alex Silva to make it 21-0 at the half.
Lynch went right back to work on the first drive of the second half, finding Eli Batista, who made a nifty one-handed grab in full stride up the right sideline and ran away from the defense for a 44-yard score and a 28-0 lead early in the third.
Gloucester scored on its next drive with Cam Widfeldt taking a quarterback keeper around the left end for a 34-yard score on fourth-and-one. The Fishermen had been running quick dive up the middle on short yardage situations all night and on the fourth down play and Peabody was keying in on that play before Widtfeldt took it around the end for the score. Quarterback runs were the most effective plays of the night for Gloucester as starter Nick Carey, returning to the lineup after missing last week's game with an injury, led the team with 82 yards on the ground doing most of his damage on keeper's from the shotgun.
Bettencourt was still quick to credit his defense on the night.
"We made a little bit of an adjustment after they ball controlled us on the first drive," Bettencourt said. "We were overreacting a little to the jet sweep and they hit some things inside but once we adjusted we had a good bend but don't break defense. The touchdown was good play call but we made the tackles when we needed to all game."
Lynch went on to hit Dooley for a 22-yard touchdown in the fourth and Peabody kicker Dominic Scalese capped the scoring with a 29-yard field goal to make it 37-7.
The Tanners will be looking to make it a perfect regular season next Friday night at home against Salem (7 p.m.). The Fishermen finish off the regular season in non-conference action next Saturday at Northeast (10:30 a.m.).
Peabody 37, Gloucester 7
at Newell Stadium, Gloucester
Peabody (7-0) 0;21;7;9 |37
Gloucester (2-5) 0;0;7;0 |7
P- Alan Paulino 34 run (Dominic Scalese kick)
P- Danny Barrett 46 pass from Shea Lynch (Scalese kick)
P- Alex Silva 5 run (Scalese kick)
P- Eli Batista 44 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
G- Cam Widtfeldt 34 run (Widftfeldt kick)
P- Jayce Dooley 22 pass from Lynch (kick blocked)
P- Scalese 29 field goal
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- Peabody: Will Pinto 5-59, Alan Paulino 2-42, Justin Franco 1-16, Alex Silva 1-5, Shea Lynch 3-4, Kyle Moura 1-4, Caio Santos 2-1. Gloucester: Nick Carey 10-82, Cam Widtfeldt 1-34, Caleb DeCoste 10-31, Frank DeSisto 13-22, Nikko Thomas 1-6, John Gucciardi 2-0.
Passing- Peabody: Lynch 10-13-201-3-0. Gloucester: Carey 4-9-50-0-0, Gucciardi 0-1-0-0-0.
Receiving- Peabody: Jayce Dooley 3-62, Eli Batista 2-52, Danny Barrett 1-46, Colin Ridley 1-20, Alex Silva 1-9, Johnny Lucas 1-8, Jayce Jean-Pierre 1-4. Gloucester: DeSisto 2-44, Gucciardi 1-6, Brady Sullivan 1-0.