SailGHS flexed its sailing muscles in Tuesday’s race against Beverly. Gloucester not only picked up an impressive 4-0 win in the city’s Inner Harbor, it swept the top three spots in all four races for a resounding victory.
SailGHS, Gloucester’s homegrown sailing team that competes in the Mass. Bay League, solved the harbor’s rainy, foggy conditions on Tuesday afternoon. The team moved to 4-0 on the year with the win.
Captain Olivia Hogan-Lopez, A. J. Lewis and Ryan Lewis all stayed undefeated on the season as starting helmsmen.
Gloucester has three races remaining in the regular season before the postseason begins. The team travels to Landmark and Manchester Essex next Tuesday and Wednesday respectively before finishing off the regular season with a home race against St. John’s Prep on May 11.
SailGHS is looking to make another deep postseason run as the program finished second in the Mass. Bay League a season ago.