Phil Stacey column: Sports gripes served up hot 

Pet peeves. We've all got 'em.
Sports are no exception. For all the things I love about athletics — far too many to ever list in just one column — there are a few things that pertain to sports that just get under my skin. Sometimes they rub me the wrong way for no good reason; others are justified, at least in my mind.
Here's a few:
* I know it's in the rules, but I despise the fact that there aren't any left-handed field hockey sticks. Drove me crazy in high school gym class many moons ago.
* The cringeworthy singing of 'Sweet Caroline' in the mid-8th inning every night at Fenway Park. I can't even imagine being a beat writer for the Red Sox and listening to that 81 times a season.
* Oh, and to those same folks who belt their lungs out at the above-mentioned song: doing The Wave at games went out about the same time people were still allowed to smoke on airplanes.
* It bothers me when I go to high school hockey games and the players aren't lined up numerically along the blue line during the National Anthem. It's not that hard, folks. It also looks good.
* Pulling up for a low percentage, ill-advised 3-pointer when you could just as easily take it to the hole, score and likely draw a foul.
* That offensive pass interference isn't called more often.
* So-called 'fans' who turn on athletes when they sign elsewhere as free agents. Who among us, no matter our line of work, wouldn't choose to go somewhere else where we're both wanted and will almost certainly be making a lot more money? I can't understand that for the life of me.
* So you're going to throw away or burn the player's shirt, you say? Or tag them in a tweet they'll never see? Ooooooh, tough guy.
* Having said that, owners who won't pony up for popular players in the organization who are still in (or yet to hit) their primes are the worst. Don't overthink, stupid; just sign him or her.
* I hate when profits are put over the product on the court, field or ice.
* I love sports. I love music. With extremely rare exceptions — high school bands, which I find very cool, for instance — I hate when musicians play live at sporting events. particularly in the pros. I love prime rib and I love creme brulee, but I wouldn't mix those two things together, either.
* A press conference is not a 'presser'. It's a press conference. Is it really that difficult for media members to sound out two more syllables?
* If you have the temerity to run the same story once a year over an extended period of time, time to re-evaluate and come up with something original. Such a piece better be able to hang in the Sportswriters' Louvre, and 99.999999 percent of sports journalism is not worthy of such accolades.
* One other thing in regards to those in my business: if you're not willing to get to a game early, don't complain that you don't have a seat in the press box, or behind home plate, or wherever.
* Anyone who professes to be a baseball fan, but doesn't know how to score a game.
* That fairway woods are often discouraged.
* Why anyone would listen to, believe or pay credence to anything that the likes of Skip Bayless, Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and the like spew out? Here's a tip, folks: they're paid to provoke you and get reactions, whether they're good or (preferably) bad. Why would you waste one nanosecond of your life getting sucked into that vortex?
* Intentionally flopping to draw a foul or penalty.
* People that jump all over state tournament directors — especially during the spring high school season, when they're dealing with graduations, senior activities, proms and the like — who have absolutely zero idea what these good people have to do to try and keep everyone happy while making the sure the playoff games are played. Give them a break.
* Those who argue that Magic Johnson was a better player than Larry Bird. No how, no way, not on this planet, not in this lifetime or any other. I'll die on that hill.
* Guys who make as much in one basketball game as the average person makes in two years, but can't hit 7 out of 10 free throws on a regular basis.
* That there isn't an overtime period in high school hockey (yeah, yeah, I know, the ice time). Or 17-minute periods, for that matter, especially when teams now serve 2-minute minor penalties.
* That, aside from actual games and the occasional 30 For 30, ESPN is absolutely unwatchable.
* Football 'fans' who can't name a single lineman on a team. Or a defensive player.
* Lastly, we all have different likes when it comes to sports; I like what I like, you like what you like, etc. There's a ton of great stuff out there, so don't feel the need to jam what you enjoy down everyone else's throats if it's not getting the proper respect you feel it deserves.