Phil Stacey On Hockey column: First with their fists, then with their sticks, Bruins respond in win over Capitals

BOSTON — If there's one thing you can hear in a TD Garden devoid of 17,565 fans, it's every four-letter word and variation of it uttered from ice level.
The Boston Bruins and their head coach, Bruce Cassidy, had every reason to be irate Friday night. They had just watched defenseman Brandon Carlo get buried along the corner glass, behind goaltender Jaroslav Halak's right, by noted cheap shot artist Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals. Not only were they incensed that the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Wilson had a full head of steam when he seemingly deliberately elbowed Carlo in the head, sending him crumpling to the ice, but they further infuriated when no penalty was called, even after the referees conferred.
Thus, the blue language came fast and furious from Boston's bench, reverberating all around the cavernous yet empty barn.
This happened two nights after Bruins rookie Trent Frederic, after a skirmish with Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin, felt the wrath of the Russian superstar courtesy of an upward stick chop between his legs.
That action in and of itself deserved some form of retribution in Friday's rematch. When the oft-suspended Wilson (4 times, with a 5th undoubtedly coming if not by the time you read this, shortly thereafter) crumpled one of Boston's most popular players on and off the ice, the hosts had to do something.
So they did. First with their fists, then with their sticks.
Newcomer Jarred Tinordi, who is two inches taller but 15 pounds lighter than Wilson, took matters into his own hands by dropping his gloves with the Washington winger at 6:12 of the second period. Then, while the two were cooling their heels in the sin bin, the Bruins scored twice before adding another shortly after the matching majors expired.
When the final horn sounded — following another toe-to-toe bout, this one between Frederic and Wilson in the third period — the Bruins skated off with a 5-1 victory.
If the end result wasn't completely satsifying — Carlo, who was taken to the hospital by ambulance and certainly appeared to have suffered a concussion — there was at least a sense of retribution after pushing back against the Capitals' swashbuckling ways.
"What I noticed as soon as I got here, the boys are playing for each other night in and night out" said Tinordi, a defenseman who made the 17-hour drive from Boston to Nashville after the Bruins claimed him on waivers last Saturday. In this particular scrap he was cut on the forehead, while he drew blood from the bridge of Wilson's nose.
"Hitting a guy when he's pressed up against the glass like that, you know somebody can get hurt. You can't have guys taking liberties with our players. I thought it was a little bit of a cheap shot, our guy goes down, and we responded in a big way."
"Sometimes when that stuff happens and there's no call," Cassidy mused, "the players sort of settle matters themselves on the ice."
Brad Marchand, who had a pair of goals and an assist in the victory, termed his team's response as 'great'.
"Guys went out and did their job. It didn't need to be said; guys went out and answered the bell," noted Marchand.
Even captain Patrice Bergeron, hardly a bruiser himself, made sure to speak with Wilson while the latter was stretching prior to the start of the second period. What he said was unknown ("we'll leave that on the ice" he said when asked postgame), but it doesn't stretch the imagination to guess what his message might've conveyed.
Instead, he talked postgame about the need to improve player safety on the ice, but stated that "has to start with the players" and "thinking about consequences when we go for hits."
Cassidy, who told reporters to "make your own call on that one" after being asked if Carlo was concussed, minced no words when talking about Wilson's hit on his defenseman.
"He's a defenseless player (who got) a predatory hit from a player who's done that before," said Cassidy. "I don't understand why there wasn't a penalty called on the ice ... but it's out of our hands after that. We've just got to play hockey and stick together as a team."
There was some irony that Frederic, already making a name for himself with the organization and its fan base for his willingness to do anything (pugilistic or otherwise) to help the club, scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal — with Wilson watching by his lonesome from the visitor's penalty suite.
Still, the Wilson hit on Carlo, and the non-call afterwards, left a visibly bad taste in Boston's mouths.
Marchand, for one, asked why video review couldn't be used to look at such plays, where Wilson undoubtedly would've been penalized and likely kicked out of the contest.
"We can review if a guys' foot is a half-inch offsides, but we can't review a headshot," a clearly frustrated Marchand said.
Both Boston and Washington mix heavy styles of play with elite skill players up front. They've split four meetings this season and have another four coming up in April, plus any potential playoff tilts that may take place in May or June.
It's a rivalry that's bound to get a little bit nastier and edgier with each successive meeting. The Bruins, for their part, have now shown Washington that they aren't going to have their players deliberately run at without a fight ... literally.
###
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@gloucestertimes.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN