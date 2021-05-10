BOSTON — It’s not an overly abundant sample size, but it’s enough of one where we can get a pretty good idea of what the Boston Bruins are capable of on the cusp of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Fifteen games since dealing for Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and defenseman Mike Reilly, the Bruins have had winning streaks of six and four games, respectively, and gone 11-3-1 overall.
Saturday’s disappointing 5-4 home loss to a New York Rangers team playing its final game notwithstanding, the Black and Gold have set themselves up for what could be another long and fruitful playoff run.
Or, should they make some of the same mental and physical mistakes that transpired Saturday at TD Garden, they could easily suffer a first round exit against whoever they end up drawing: either the top seeded Penguins or No. 2 seed Capitals.
To call Boston a Jekyll and Hyde team wouldn’t be fair or accurate; their positives, especially of late, far outweigh the mishaps, slip-ups and various faux pas. Being cognizant that they can happen when the team doesn’t keep its relentless focus, drive and attacking attitude can, however, be the difference between playing into June (or beyond) or setting up early tee times at their favorite 18-hole layout.
With just two contests remaining (Monday at home vs. the Islanders and Tuesday at Washington), there are some things we know since Dealer Don Sweeney brought the above-mentioned three key pieces into the fold.
For starters — and most clearly evident — is that Hall seems revitalized. Playing with a veteran group that’s used to winning and where he doesn’t have to be the focus of the offense to have liberated the former No. 1 pick and league MVP. Without that piano on his back, Hall has looked good in scoring six goals and dishing out a half-dozen helpers and is a plus-14.
The chemistry Hall has developed with David Krejci on the second line has been palpable; Krejci’s six goals, 12 assists and 18 points during that time are second only to Brad Marchand’s 9-10-19. He’s also a plus-14 with Hall on his portside. Forever looking for a winger who can finish alongside him, Krejci was 2-19-21 in 35 games and was even in the plus-minus category before Hall’s arrival. (Right winger Craig Smith is 5-5-10 and a plus-12 during the trio’s time together, for those wondering).
Sean Kuraly has morphed from a dependable fourth liner to a third line beast. He’s been skating in the middle of left wing Nick Ritchie (the team’s Seventh Player Award winner) and either Charlie Coyle (out of the lineup Saturday) or Jake DeBrusk, who has slowly begun to shake off the funk that has engulfed him for much of the season while playing on his off wing.
Lazar has slid into the fourth line pivot and, depending on whether the Bruins want a heavier line or one that is predicated on speed, could be slotted alongside Karson Kuhlman, Chris Wagner, Trent Frederic or even DeBrusk.
Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk are the team’s best defensive pairing, but they’ll be split up for the playoffs to balance things out the top four (except, of course, when the situation dictates they should be the ice together). Reilly’s arrival has meant a left shot, third pairing D-man the team doesn’t have to worry about while chipping in on the power play.
Jeremy Swayman, the rookie wunderkind in net, has all but assured of himself of the No. 2 role come the postseason. If starter Tuukka Rask falters at any point, you’d have to think he’ll be in there faster than Jaro Halak (or, really, any other Bruin backup of the past 7-8 seasons) would be.
Things can always be better, naturally. Seeing Hall contribute on the power play would be nice. Getting the Coyle from the 2019 playoffs would be a welcome addition, but probably not realistic. Boston can’t afford any Rask stinkers similar to the third period Saturday (one of the team’s worst of the entire season). There are more, but you get the point.
The Bruins made the necessary moves to put themselves in the best position to achieve playoff success, and have played as if they very much like a team intent on doing just that since the NHL’s trade deadline. On the eve of the playoffs, it’s time to see if their strong play for much of April and May will translate when the stakes are at their highest starting a week or so from now.
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN