The 2022 high school football season came to an end on Thanksgiving morning with Gloucester and Manchester Essex taking on its long, storied rivals. With 11 games in the books and a fair share of ups and downs over the last three-plus months, it’s time to reflect on the season.
The 2022 season marks the 12th straight year with no Cape Ann team in the Super Bowl as Gloucester last made it in 2010 and Manchester Essex in 2008. Manchester Essex reached the Division 8 Quarterfinals before dropping a tight one to Old Colony while Gloucester did not reach the postseason for the third straight season where the MIAA had a postseason tournament (2021 “Fall 2” season had no playoffs). It was also the fourth straight losing season for the Fishermen, the second longest streak in program history behind a run of five straight losing seasons from 1968-72.
Both local squads experienced some ups and downs in a roller coaster ride of a season, here’s a look at what each team brought to the table.
GLOUCESTER (4-7)Highlights: While the 2022 season fell way short of expectations given the amount of varsity regulars the Fishermen had returning to the fold this fall, there were still improvements made over the previous three seasons under head coach Dan O’Connor.
The 2022 Fishermen took a step up physically and did not back away from a challenge, fighting to the finish no matter what the final score read. After a very slow start, Gloucester started to find its identity in the second half of the year as a run-first, ball control team that relied on a tough defense — especially in the run game — and some opportunistic special teams to win three of four games before ending the season on a two-game losing skid.
Gloucester established a rock solid one-two rushing punch with Frank DeSisto and Caleb DeCoste as both eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for their careers this season. Quarterback Nick Carey was a strong complementary passer while his fiery personality on the field matched his style of play, which was all out effort and desire. Up front Christian Howell was a wrecking ball on both sides of the football and will be a force that the team must find a replacement for next season.
Second half wins over Northeast Tech and Essex Tech especially showed off the team’s improvements as they were able to pull out two highly competitive games, something the Fishermen did not do in the first half.
Lowlights: It was a slow start that hampered the Fishermen this season as they could never play themselves into the Division 5 playoff picture with four losses in their first five games. The first four games were especially disappointing as a team with high hopes for a playoff spot in 2022 dropped three winnable games to Hamilton-Wenham, Weston and Salem. In hindsight, the opening day loss to Hamilton-Wenham is the one the team would love to have back the most. Gloucester dominated the first half in that one but took just a five point lead into the break before the Generals pulled out a win in a second half where Gloucester was the more tired team.
Offensive consistency, especially on the opponent’s side of the field, was Gloucester’s biggest issue this season. In seven losses the Fishermen averaged 6.8 points per game and were shut out three times. The 28-0 Thanksgiving Day loss to Danvers put those offensive woes into perspective as the team put together three first downs on the morning and under 70 yards of total offense while failing to come away with points on two trips inside the opponents 30.
Ironically, the team started to find its way a bit in the middle of its lowest point of the season, a two-score loss to Salem. Gloucester fell behind by 20 in that game and something clicked in the fourth as the team mounted a comeback but was done in by a perfectly executed trick play from Salem. In the week’s following the Salem loss, the Fishermen started to find their identity on that side of the ball, but it still didn’t translate into enough wins to contend for a playoff spot or a winning record as the damage was already done. Mistakes happen in the game of football, no team has every played a perfect game of football on both sides of the ball. But this year’s mistakes had a knack for repeating themselves throughout the season.
To be brutally honest, the Fishermen were not on the level of the better teams on their schedule such as Winthrop, Peabody, Triton and Danvers. Combine that with three losses against evenly matched teams in winnable games and its another season in the consolation round.
Future: Gloucester’s senior class next fall has big shoes to fill as the 2023 squad was led by its seniors, but there is talent returning to the fold. The Fishermen will have to develop some offensive skill position players and the duo of Cameron Widtfeldt and John Gucciardi is a good start. Widtfeldt was the backup quarterback and a receiver this season who could develop into a two-way, playmaking threat in 2023 while Gucciardi is one of the team’s toughest runners that hits the hole with authority and brings the physicality on both sides of the ball.
Up front Gloucester saw five underclassmen play big roles and turn in rock solid seasons in Mike Toppan, Jayden Toppan, Kayden Souza, Anthony Russo and Evan Mione. Linebacker/receiver Chase Goulart and rising freshman safety Jaylen Severino will continue to see big roles.
The Fishermen have some talent to work around next season, if they brush up on the little things it could lead to an increase in victories.
Outlook: Simply put, the Fishermen were still learning how to win this season. The 2022 campaign had a similar feel to the 2012 season, the second year under former head coach Tony Zerilli in the sense were the team was learning how to win close games and was probably better than its 4-7 record shows. In 2013, Zerilli and company learned from the lumps they took the previous season and became a very good team when it came to winning close games against competitive opponents. The Fishermen put together seven wins the following season, winning a share of the NEC title — the first of five in the next six seasons- and winning a postseason game while taking the eventual Super Bowl champ Tewksbury down to the wire in a Division 3 Northeast Semifinal playoff loss by just three points.
Contending for a Super Bowl is an unrealistic expectation for 2023, but learning from the tough losses in 2022 and turning it into a playoff team that contends in the NEC Lynch is not unrealistic at all. It starts by taking care of business against evenly matched teams. That was the issue in 2022 and that will be the deciding factor in 2023 as the schedule will have a similar look to the one it played this fall.
We will not be handing out pieces of the blame pie, but the 2022 season was not good enough and an overall disappointing campaign.
MANCHESTER ESSEX (7-4)
Highlights: The Hornets were a fun team to watch this season thanks to their balance on both ends of the ball and versatility. Whether it’s a high-flying shootout or a grind it out physical battle, head coach Joe Grimes and company were willing and able to play each style effectively. That led to a seven-win campaign and a postseason win before bowing out of the playoffs in the Division 8 Quarterfinals to Old Colony.
While Manchester Essex’s record took a step down from the 8-2 campaign in 2021, the team’s beefed up schedule paid dividends as it was an improved squad this fall that cut its teeth against tough opposition. That led to a higher playoff seed and more playoff success despite the inferior won-loss record.
The Hornets had weapons all of the field this fall which led to a spread out offensive attack. Quarterback Brennan Twombly was a force this season with over 1,500 yards and 18 passing touchdowns and a team-high eight rushing touchdowns. His favorite passing game target was senior speedster Declan Kirk, who averaged well over 20 yards per catch, while tight end Danny Wood was a potent safety blanket. Stephen Martin also had a breakout season, establishing himself as a legitimate work horse in the backfield.
Henry Otterbein, Jesse Oliver, Camren Hubbard and Preston Potter also turned in strong seasons and could make a big play when called upon while giving the opposing defense too many players to respect to shut down all of them.
On the line, Ben Hurd and Troy Flood were bona fide stars on both sides of the ball. The two linemen anchored a standout defense that could hit hard and force turnovers to turn some competitive games into lopsided affairs.
Lowlights: A rash of injuries hampered the team in the middle of the season, falling to 4-3 after a 4-0 start. Those three losses came to extremely tough opposition including two teams playing in the Super Bowl this weekend in KIPP and Shawsheen Tech. The Old Colony game, a 22-20 Division 5 Quarterfinal loss at home, is also a game the Hornets would love another crack at.
It was a competitive game that could have gone either way, but Old Colony led the entire way and played the game on its terms, a slow-paced, ball control game. Manchester Essex could not unleash its full offensive repertoire while chasing points all night and instead got dragged into the type of game the Cougars excel at. One early stop or even better efficiency on early extra points could have flipped that contest. But that’s the playoffs for you, every team is good and every game comes down to a play or two.
Future: The Hornets have talent returning but also big shoes to fill. Finding a new quarterback is priority No. 1 as Twombly did everything for the team this year. Still, a young, budding line led by Flood with youngsters Cian Brennock, Nathan Powers, Kaiden McKenney and Walker Valeo all returning next year means this team will still have the snarl it played with in 2022. Martin is also back in the Hornets backfield after a breakout 2022.
There are a bunch of talented players leaving, but plenty of talent returning to make this team a playoff caliber team once again next fall.
Outlook: The Hornets are in a good spot with three winning seasons in their last four and three straight playoff appearances not counting the 2021 “Fall 2” campaign. Manchester Essex is a tough out in Division 8 and the Commonwealth Conference and nothing we’ve seen in 2022 indicates that will change in 2023. The 2022 campaign was a good one for the Hornets as they were a legitimate contender that fell just shy in a tight playoff game.