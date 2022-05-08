For the first time since 2019, one of Gloucester’s oldest youth sports traditions has returned. The annual Gloucester Little League parade, which has been a spring tradition in the city for more than five decades, returned on Saturday with local baseball teams making the march from Burnham’s Field to Boudreau Field on Western Avenue. The parade was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
Local baseball teams of all ages staring with tee ball all the way to Little League (ages 9-12) participated in Saturday’s parade. At the conclusion of the parade teams took part in an Opening Day ceremony before the Giants and Cardinals of Little League Majors A (11 and 12 year-olds) competed in the annual Opening Day game.
The Gloucester Little League season got underway earlier this month and will conclude in the summer months.