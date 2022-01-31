With the winter season racing past its midpoint, the MIAA is now releasing its weekly state-wide power rankings in basketball and hockey to allow teams to chart their state tournament progress.
Out of nine basketball and hockey teams on Cape Ann, five are currently in state tournament contention with four teams currently out of the playoff picture with time to work back in. Here’s a look at where each local team stands.
IN POSTSEASON CONTENTION
Gloucester boys hockey (10-2, No. 3 in Division 2): The Fishermen are the top rated team on Cape Ann and have established themselves as one of the most powerful Division 2 programs this season, getting it done against tough competition. This coming Saturday the Fishermen have a huge game for NEC and Division 2 standings against Masconomet at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton (6:20 p.m.). The Chieftains are currently ranked No. 2 thanks to a 4-3 overtime win over the Fishermen earlier this season. Head coach Derek Geary’s squad has already qualified for the postseason regardless of its power rankings due to the fact that it will finish with a .500 record or better.
Manchester Essex boys basketball (10-1, No. 14 in Division 4): The Hornets are another team that has already qualified for the tournament as last Friday’s win over Rockport clinches at least a .500 record. The strength of schedule has surprisingly been a bit unkind to Manchester Essex, but also shows how deep Division 4 is. Manchester Essex moved up multiple spots from the previous week thanks to an impressive win over Georgetown and has more opportunities to climb the rankings in the final weeks of the regular season with tough league games against Amesbury, Ipswich and another with Georgetown on the horizon.
Rockport boys hockey (5-7, No. 23 in Division 4): Despite a sub-.500 record, the Vikings find themselves ranked No. 23, moving up from the previous week. Rockport has played a difficult CAL schedule and moved up this week largely in part to a strong performance in a 3-2 loss to North Reading, a higher Division team that leads the CAL Kinney Division. The Vikings ability to hang around in games along with a nice stretch of three wins in their last four has them in a good spot as the regular season winds down.
Gloucester boys basketball (4-9, No. 23 in Division 3): Despite a five-game losing streak, Gloucester has played well enough against strong opponents to remain comfortably in the top 32. Close losses to Division 2 teams such as Masconomet and Marblehead have helped the ranking. The Fishermen have a chance to move up this week with a big game at home against Salem on Friday. Winning record or not, this team will be in the mix the entire way, setting up some very important games down the stretch.
Rockport girls basketball (5-5, No. 34 in Division 5): The Lady Vikings have two ways to get into the tournament in a massive Division 5 field. While Rockport is currently ranked outside the top 32, it is currently in contention due to its .500 record. Teams with a record of .500 or better will still qualify for the state tournament through the preliminary round despite being ranked outside of the top 32. That means the Vikings have an exciting finish set up where every game is a huge one. The team’s independent schedule will not yield a ton of strength of schedule points, but a winning record is a very real possibility for this team.
ON THE OUTSIDE
Manchester Essex girls basketball (2-9, No. 37 in Division 4): The Hornets are starting to play better after a tough start but still find themselves outside of the top 32 with nine games remaining on the regular season schedule. The good news for this team is that it is not far out of the top 32 and the latest rankings do not reflect a nice, 40-39 win over Swampscott last week. The Hornets have a chance to move up in the coming weeks.
Gloucester girls hockey (2-10, No. 55 in Division 2): In their second year as a varsity program, the Fishermen have a step climb to make to get closer to the top 32. Gloucester has shown some serious improvements in the last few weeks with a win over Shawsheen and strong performances in losses to Newburyport and Peabody. The team, however, will need to pull off a bunch of major upsets down the stretch.
Gloucester girls basketball (0-11, No. 57 in Division 3): The Fishermen are in a tough spot tournament wise with nine games to go, needing to jump up 25 spots with limited time to do it. Gloucester has a few winnable games down the stretch, but a postseason bid may be a bit too far out of reach.
Rockport boys basketball (0-13, No. 64 in Division 5): The Vikings also have a steep uphill climb remaining. The Vikings play a slew of teams in higher divisions so a win will carry extra weight. The problem is that Division 5 has over 80 teams in the field so moving up and down the rankings at this stage in the game is difficult.