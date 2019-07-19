As the Intertown Twilight Baseball League moves into the stretch run of the regular season, the two-time defending champs find themselves in a serious fight for the final playoff spot.
At 5-8-1, the Rockport Townies are currently in fourth place in the ITL, just ahead of fifth place Beverly (5-9) for the league's final playoff berth. The Manchester Essex Mariners are running away with first place in the league at 14-2 with the Hamilton Generals in second at 11-4 and the Rowley Rams in third at 9-5-1.
The Townies, however, have bounced back from slow starts in the past, including last season's run to a second straight ITL crown.
Entering the season, manager Jay Pallazola hoped to score one more run than their opponent, win one more game than all the other teams, make the playoffs, stay healthy throughout throughout the campaign and ultimately win a championship.
As a younger, less experienced team with only a few returning starters, Pallazola said the challenge of finding replacements has been eased by the club's stellar performers.
“Jameson Kamm has been the biggest surprise this season. Last season he got little-to-no playing time. This season I gave him the start at third base and he hasn’t moved from there since,” Pallazola said.
Offensively, Pallazola commended Kamm on his increased confidence at the plate, Alex Webb for his 3-to-4 hits per game as the “most consistent player on our team hands down,” and center fielder Jordan Pallazola for his ability to hit for average and for power.
Defensively, he gave the nod to first baseman James Parisi for having one of the best gloves in the league, Pallazola for throwing out four guys at the plate, Keady Segel for his ability to fill in at both first and third, and Webb for “making the routine plays look easy and the hard plays look routine.”
Consistent winning streaks are what Pallazola wants his team to work towards. The Townies began the season 0-4-1, then won their next five games before dropping their last four.
“It's been one or two key mistakes that've made the difference," said the Townies' manager of those recent setbacks, "and we haven't come up with timely hitting with runners on base.
Pitching has been their strong suit. With the exception of one game, it has been the critical component in the Townies' ability to stay in games until the last inning.
Upcoming contests of note are those against Topsfield and Ipswich as Rockport looks to beat those lower-standing teams to remain in the thick of the playoff chase.
The most important games of the season, however, come against Rowley and Manchester, perennially top-seeded in the league.
“I feel that once the playoffs roll around, we're going to prove to be battle tested and I'm confident that each and every one of my players will fight to the end. I wouldn’t overlook the Rockport Townies once the playoffs start,” Pallazola said.
The Townies will face the Ipswich Chiefs Sunday at 6 p.m. in Ipswich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.