The Gloucester swim team has a new home pool this winter, and they picked up their first win of the season in their first meet at the new venue.
The Fishermen swimmers, which are a co-op program with Gloucester and Rockport High Schools, picked up an 84-35 victory over Salem on Tuesday night at the Cape Ann YMCA, the first varsity swim meet at the new YMCA building on Gloucester Crossing Road.
Gloucester dominated Tuesday’s meet to the tune of seven individual victories and three first place finishes in relay events.
Individual first place finishes came from Elijah Sarrouf in the 50-freestyle, Caroline McKay in the 100-butterfly, Jakob Parpart in the 100-freestyle, Sarah Fernandes in the 500-freestyle, Tyler Weed in the 100-breaststroke, Liam Mulry in the 200-freestyle and Ari Priest in the dive. Gloucester also got wins from the 200-medley relay team of Fernandes, Sarrouf, McKay and Parpart; the 200-freestyle relay team of Haley Weed, Tyler Weed, Fernandes and Sarrouf; and the 400-freestyle relay team of Seamus Buckley, Mulry, McKay and Parpart.
“We have a lot of returning swimmers that are very versatile,” Gloucester head coach Laure Dale said. “That’s one of our biggest strengths.”
Gloucester has a strong mix of veteran swimmers and newcomers that have them off to a 1-1 start as the team dropped a close meet to Masconomet in the opener before Tuesday’s win over Salem.
The team is led by its three senior captains in McKay, a veteran swimmer at the state level and returning All-Star performer, Parpart and Buckley, who all have multiple years of varsity experience.
Fernandes, a freshman, also returns to the lineup as she was a regular contributor as a seventh and eighth grader and looks to have taken her skills to another level this season according to Dale. Tyler Weed and Haley Weed are two other strong returning swimmers while Mulry and Connor Harrington-House also figure to be key contributors to the team this season.
Gloucester has solid numbers with 26 swimmers on the roster and a lot of youngsters that have some potential for the future. In the Northeastern Conference, Gloucester is looking to compete with all comers with Marblehead and Swampscott looking like the two teams to beat.
“This will be a good building year for us,” Dale said. “We lost three talented swimmers to graduation but we have a lot of strong swimmers coming back and newcomers that look really promising. Our main goal is always to send as many swimmers as we can to the sectional and state meets.”
Gloucester is off for the holiday break but returns to the pool on Thursday, January 6 at Beverly (7:30 p.m.).