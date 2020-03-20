For about as long as I can remember, Tom Brady has been the quarterback of the New England Patriots.
I was 11 when Brady first replaced injured starter Drew Bledsoe, seizing the job for himself and leading the Patriots to their first Super Bowl title.
I was only 12 when I first got to see him play in person, when my father took me and my grandpa to the first Patriots game ever played at Gillette Stadium.
I remember watching the first Super Bowl banner drop and listening to Robert Kraft dedicate the new stadium to Patriots fans everywhere.
I remember the Patriots defense intercepting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart twice in the first four snaps of the game, and I remember Brady taking complete command, throwing three touchdown passes en route to a brilliant 30-14 win.
A lot has happened since that night on Sept. 9, 2002. Brady led New England to three Super Bowls in his first four seasons as starter, re-wrote the NFL record books and came within a David Tyree miracle catch away from completing an undefeated season.
He tore his ACL and came back stronger than ever, dominating the league for another 10 years while winning his fourth, fifth and sixth championships to establish himself as the greatest of all-time.
A lot has happened in my life, too.
I wrapped up middle school, graduated from high school and went off to college. I discovered a passion for journalism and have been fortunate enough to make it my career for nearly a decade.
Always a constant
I got married and bought a house, and now instead of soda and Nintendo 64 games, most of my money these days goes towards things like insurance and mortgage payments.
Yet no matter how much things changed, Tom Brady was always a constant.
Since the beginning, Brady has always been the same. He’s always had that maniacal intensity on the field and that laid back yet confident demeanor off of it.
He’s been giving the same press conferences it seems for two straight decades, and despite his relative age (he’ll turn 43 Aug. 3), he still looks the same, give or take a couple of questionable hairstyle decisions over the years.
And the Patriots won.
Every year they won.
Nothing lasts forever in sports, but for Tom Brady and the Patriots it really did feel like the journey lasted a lifetime. The Red Sox have won four World Series titles since Brady came to Boston, but between each thrilling peak came a discouraging valley, making each title feel like its own unique story.
Timeless dynasty
The Celtics’ Pierce-Garnett-Allen run of 2008-12 came sandwiched between two major rebuilds, and the Boston Bruins have experienced plenty of turnover themselves despite having the longest tenured remaining stars in Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara.
All of those other championships — the Red Sox titles, the 2008 Celtics and the 2011 Bruins — I associate with a specific time and place in my life.
But with Tom Brady and the Patriots, there is a through line that connects that young fan with the grown adult I am today, one who’s been fortunate enough to cover Brady and the Patriots for the past three years and who got to live out a lifelong dream of covering a Patriots Super Bowl championship.
I’m sure many of you can relate, especially the high school and college aged kids who have literally lived their entire lives with Brady under center.
With Brady now on his way to Tampa Bay, what happens next is unclear. The Patriots could fall back to the pack and become an ordinary NFL franchise, or Bill Belichick could retool the roster and keep New England in contention for another 10 years.
I’m not sure what the next chapter holds, but win or lose, it will be a new chapter. Tom Brady’s departure marks the end of a football story that spanned an entire generation, and from here on out nothing will ever be the same.
