The spring high school sports season is reaching its midpoint as the calendar switches over to May, and that means the MIAA has released its first batch of state-wide power rankings for baseball, softball and lacrosse. Tennis rankings are still to come.
The MIAA power rankings will be used to seed teams at the end of the regular season. The top 32 teams plus every team ranked outside of the top 32 with a winning record will qualify for the postseason.
Here’s a look at where Cape Ann teams currently rank.
Manchester Essex girls lacrosse (8-0, No. 1 in Division 4): The Hornets are the top ranked team on Cape Ann and have currently earned the No. 1 ranking in Division 4. Head coach Nan Gorton’s squad has been nothing short of dominant this season with an undefeated record while outscoring their opponents 98-30 on the season. With lacrosse going from two Divisions to four, the Hornets no longer have to worry about their biggest tournament nemesis in Newburyport, which plays in Division 3. Given Manchester Essex’s recent postseason success, reaching the Division 2 State Finals in 2019 and the Division 2 North Finals in 2021 and 2018, it’s no wonder this squad is ranked at the top in the newly formed Division 4 field.
Manchester Essex baseball (4-3, No. 3 in Division 4): Manchester Essex has been a little up and down on the diamond this spring, starting with a three-game win streak followed by a three-game losing streak. But the Hornets have been competitive and in every game against a lot of tough opponents this spring as two of their three losses were by two runs or less and three of their four wins are over higher division teams. Manchester Essex’s schedule is rated the second most difficult in the division at the moment which really helps the team’s standing.
Rockport softball (6-4, No. 13 in Division 5): With softball going to five divisions Rockport becomes an instant contender given its schedule and pitching prowess. The Vikings are ranked No. 13 and those rankings were released before they beat Newburyport on Friday, a win over a higher division team that will undoubtedly improve their standing next week. Rockport has plenty more games against teams in higher divisions and plenty of chances to move up in the rankings over the next month.
Gloucester baseball (6-4, No. 16 in Division 3): Gloucester’s ranking in baseball is actually incorrect as there is a mistake in its record. The Fishermen are listed at 5-4 in the Division 3 rankings, which came out on Friday when the they had a record of 6-3 (they have since lost to Danvers on Friday to drop to 6-4 but that game is not reflected on the rankings). This team also has a chance to move up given the fact that it plays plenty of opponents up a division the rest of the way.
Rockport baseball (3-5, No. 18 in Division 5): The Vikings may have a losing record, but their strength of schedule should keep them in the tournament mix the entire season. Rockport’s ability to play close games against some higher division opponents has been big. The team is also 3-0 against fellow Division 5 schools.
Manchester Essex boys lacrosse (3-4, No. 19 in Division 4): Like Rockport baseball, Manchester Essex boys lacrosse has also used a strong strength of schedule rating to keep it well within the top 32 despite a losing record. That schedule will continue to have tough opponents from higher divisions, which should keep the Hornets in the tournament picture.
Gloucester softball (5-4, No. 21 in Division 3): Gloucester is surprisingly ranked fairly low in the Division 3 ranks despite some nice wins. Unfortunately the team’s ranking took a big hit due to three losses by eight runs or more. Those tough losses have negated strong wins over Marblehead and Masconomet. With a second trip through the iron of the NEC coming up on the schedule, Gloucester has a chance to move way up in the rankings if it can knock off some of the conference’s top squads.
Gloucester girls lacrosse (4-7, No. 29 in Division 3): After a 4-0 start the Fishermen have hit some rough waters and are now a tournament bubble team. The Fishermen have played a difficult schedule in recent weeks and it will continue to be tough. That means the Fishermen will have a chance to move up just by playing competitively against higher division teams. A few wins over NEC competition would also help in a big way.
Gloucester boys lacrosse (4-3, No. 38 in Division 3): Despite a very solid start, the Gloucester boys lacrosse team is currently the lowest ranked team on Cape Ann. The Fishermen had two tough losses to Danvers and Masconomet, higher division squads. But Gloucester also holds a win over a 2-6 Swampscott squad that is ranked nine spots higher. Two dominant wins over a winless Salem squad have actually not helped as Gloucester’s strength of schedule has been a net negative for them in the ranking system.