Precedent, not analytics, was the real Rays' culprit

According to social media, it’s not a good week to be an Ivy League-educated, analytics-driven, baseball boss in the major leagues.
In other words, it wasn’t a great day to be a guy like Red Sox President of Baseball Operations, Chaim Bloom, a 2004 Yale graduate.
After the Los Angeles Dodgers historic night, winning Game 6, 3-1, and thus winning its first World Series since 1988, baseball legend Alex Rodriguez went off.
Better known as ARod, he was more focused on the team that lost, the Tampa Bay Rays, and manager Kevin Cash’s decision to pull starter Blake Snell after 5-plus innings looking as dominant as ever.
“At a macro level, these front offices are really ruining our game,” A-Rod said. “The Ivy Leaguers keep getting an F in this class called playoff baseball.”
“The Tampa Bay front office bailed out the Dodgers.”
Then the next morning: “I couldn’t sleep last night. I’m still not over that Snell pulling. Heartbroken for the kid (Snell) and for baseball. It’s disappointing and disheartening.”
Snell was upset when the decision was made to remove him, as he was shown mouthing some cuss words while catching a glimpse of his manager walking to the mound.
There was no cooling off period after the game, as Snell appeared to be even more upset when he met with the media.
“(I was) definitely disappointed and upset,” said Snell. “I just want the ball. I felt good. I felt I did everything to prove my case to stay out there.”
Now the rest of the story, really, the case, a poor as you believe it is, for Snell’s removal.
Snell had averaged just under five innings per start in five postseason outings.
Snell had never gone six full innings or more in any of his 11 regular season starts in 2020.
Over his career, his average start is under 5-1/3 innings.
So there was precedent.
Plus the fact that the Rays, as Cash had noted a few times before, have a stable of pitchers who can throw the ball 95 miles-per-hour and higher.
The Rays’ bullpen can not only throw it hard, but they flat-out pitch.
The point being, the Rays are where they are, primarily because of their bullpen.
But this was different. This was late October. This was do-or-die. This was for all the marbles. You lose, you go home.
And Snell is not a snot-nosed kid. At 27, this was his fifth year in the starting rotation and is two years removed from his 2018 American League Cy Young Award (21-5, 1.83 ERA).
This was not a lucky rookie pitching outside of his comfort zone. This was the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner on a roll. This was a guy with some used rubber on his tires.
And there was that old-fashioned element to defining great and not-so-great: Eyesight.
Snell wasn’t good. He was great.
So Snell, up 1-0, in the bottom of the fifth, gets a flyout on the first batter, but allows a sharp, line-drive single by Austin Barnes, up the middle.
Enter reliever Nick Anderson, who was lights-out in the 2020 regular season, allowing only one run and five hits in 16 innings while striking out 26.
His first batter was Mookie Betts, a two-strikeout victim to Snell, and the rest is history — RBI double, wild pitch and run scored on grounder to first base — as the Dodgers went ahead, for good, 2-1.
That’s when social media went ballistic on Cash and analytics.
Funny. Cash has received the royal treatment the last few months for his work with the underpaid Rays. The team, we’ve been hearing, took on his gritty personality and rode it to the last week of October.
Cash would substitute guys like he was a high school basketball coach.
It’s different than what we’ve seen the first century of baseball — nine guys, five starters, a closer and the rest no-names.
The criticism of the “new” baseball we see is interesting and some of it legitimate. Cash’s pulling a great pitcher who was pitching great represents to these people everything that is wrong with baseball today:
Robotic players, too many home runs, too many strikeouts and not enough hit-and-runs, bunts and things that make baseball, well, baseball.
But they picked the wrong guy and the wrong move.
But then again, Snell’s stats the third time through a lineup, with Betts, World Series MVP Corey Seager and World Series MVP candidate Justin Turner is worth noting.
Here’s another note worth noting. Snell hasn’t gotten more than 18 outs in a game since May 24, 2019.
Should Snell have stayed in the game? My eyes said yes.
Let’s not conflate the issue. Dissing the move by Cash is fine. Blaming it on analytics is wrong.
