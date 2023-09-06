If you don’t recognize a lot of the faces patrolling the girls soccer sidelines to start this new fall season, don’t be alarmed. There have been quite a few changes since the last time we lined up to take corner kicks.
There are six first-year coaches among the 16 squads in the greater North Shore/Cape Ann area: Katina Tibbets in Gloucester, Rockport’s Garrett Stevens, and four other Northeastern Conference schools: Beverly’s returning Kristin Simpson, Marblehead’s Lisa Wales, Swampscott’s Jaymie Caponigro and Julian Brosi at Salem High.
A recent trend of coaching turnover goes even further than that: 10 of the 16 are entering their first, second or third seasons.
Numbers tell the story: The average service time among the region’s girls soccer coaches? 5.5 years. The weighted average (removing the highest number, Danvers’ Jimmy Hinchion at 25 years, and one of the rookies) is a mere 4.42. The median is just two.
Specifically on Cape Ann, the average is just 1.33 years: Besides Tibbets and Stevens being first-year bosses, Manchester Essex’ Christo Manginis is beginning his second year after a highly successful debut season that took the Hornets to the Division 4 state quarterfinals.
“This team is hungry. I know they want to turn the potential they showed last year into some tangible success this year,” said Manginis, whose team netted an impressive 51 goals a season ago and returns some impressive offensive talent. Being more organized and committed defensively to balance out their efforts, then, has been the focus of the preseason.
“We want to concede less and its important to include every player in the team in that because we’re all defenders when we don’t have the ball,” Mangilis noted. “We have great players all over the pitch, and even more importantly they’ve almost all played together before. Teamwork is obviously crucial in soccer.”
Tibbets, a Gloucester High alum, inherits a squad with some solid experience that should be in the mix for the NEC Lynch crown. Her coaching philosophy for the Fishermen is one of spirit, discipline, purpose and pride.
“I want the girls to have excitement and positivity for something bigger than just themselves as individuals and being part of a team,” said Tibbets, who was an Agganis soccer all-star and graduated from GHS in 2010. “Discipline is about creating structures and routines where the team can grow and learn, instilling determination and perseverance. and the pride is for representing the soccer program, high school, Gloucester, and creating a legacy for the following years.”
At Rockport, Stevens has a solid leadership group that believes committing to a process will lead to results. Their core beliefs are communication, unity and excellence ... or as the Vikings sum it up, ‘We are never out of the fight.’
“I ask my players to give whatever they can in THAT moment, whether said moment be in a practice or in a game. As a program, this team is held to be competitive in every game — regardless of the score — until the final whistle,” Stevens said, whose squad had a healthy combination of players from all grades and all levels of experience ready to contribute.
“I often tell them to, ‘Forget the mistake but remember the lesson.’ We have a well-balanced lineup and combined with the grit with which we’ll play game-in and game-out and can give teams a run for the money.”