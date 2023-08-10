Although school is out, Gloucester High School football players have been preparing for the upcoming 2023 campaign.
Throughout the summer the Fishermen have partaken in their annual summer running program. Athletes wake up early in the morning to attend the workouts at either Good Harbor Beach or Stage Fort Park as early as 6 a.m. The players go through agility and recovery drills along with a host of other football related workouts led by former GHS assistant coach Mike Lattof, who has run the summer program for nearly four decades.
Preseason workouts for the fall sports season open up on August 18, when the Gloucester football team begins training camp. The regular season opens up on Friday, September 8 at home against Somerville.