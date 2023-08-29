BEVERLY
Head coach: Craig Wiley
Captains: Will Ryan, Jr.
Other golfers to watch: Lucas Carbone, Jr.; Thomas Simeone, Jr.; Anthony Barror, Fr.; Henry Robinson, Soph.; Drew Murphy, Soph.; Jonah Bellew, Soph.; Zach Jones, Soph.; Ethan Height, Jr.; Miles Garry, Fr.
Outlook: With just three varsity returners, the Panthers lineup will be chock full of underclassmen. But the future remains bright for the program, and they have more than enough pieces to contend in the NEC once again this fall.
“We’re feeling good,” said head coach Craig Wiley. “It’s going to be a young team but we’re excited about what’s coming to the table and looking to build on what we’ve been doing the last couple of years.”
BISHOP FENWICK
Head coach: Jim McHugh
Captains: Louie Spychalski, Sr.; A.J. Picano, Sr.; Michael Carter, Sr. all returning guys, starting off 1-2-3 in that order
Other golfers to watch: Mike Guilia, Sr.; Tristan Gendreau, Sr.; Stephen Coilveil, Soph.; Vincent Finocchio, Soph.; Brady Jenkins, Jr.; Jonathan Romans, Jr.; Sammy Doren, Jr.; Kathryn Johnson, Jr. ; Declan Corcoran, Jr.
Outlook: The Crusaders return three key starters who are now captains, including senior standout and all-star Louie Spychalski. Fellow senior captains A.J. Picano and Michael Carter will also serve as two of the top three guys in the lineup. Two other seniors return to the fold, as well as a number of capable juniors and sophomores. Fenwick will have one female golfer in the rotation, Gloucester’s Kathryn Johnson, and hope to turn in a strong regular season without the ability compete in the MIAA state tournament.
DANVERS
Head coach: Ryan Hayes
Captains: None
Other golfers to watch: Bobby Fish, Sr.; Brendan Glowik, Sr.; Nick Figueiredo, Sr.; Bryson Clark, Jr.; Connor Harvey, Soph.; Thomas Fish, Soph.; Josh Henry, Jr.; Seamus Cary, Jr.; Jason Luti, Soph.; Thomas Surette, Fr.
Outlook: The Falcons return a great starting core that includes standout senior leaders Bobby Fish, Brendan Glowik and Nick Figueiredo. Fish recently fired a 74 on 18 holes at tryouts and is slated to be the team’s No. 1 option, while the other two are both capable of going low. Bryce Clark has also improved following a solid sophomore campaign, and overall Danvers has a deep enough team to compete at a high level in the NEC.
ESSEX TECH
Head coach: Tim Johnson
Captains: Aidan Gray, Sr.; Jacob Deinstadt, Sr.
Other golfers to watch: Aidan Rotondo, Jr.; Alex Odiet, Jr.; Colin Murray, Jr.
Outlook: The Hawks will embark on a new journey by joining the Cape Ann League this fall, and coach Tim Johnson expects them to compete right away. Senior captain Aidan Gray, an all-star player in each of the past two seasons, will hold down the top slot with fellow captain Jacob Deinstadt also capable of scoring well. Essex Tech has some skilled pieces and hopes to defend their title at the vocational championship towards the end of the year.
GLOUCESTER
Head coach: Tyler Conigliari
Captains: TBA
Other golfers to watch: Joseph Orlando, Sr.; Drew Johnson, Sr.; Isaiah Francis, Sr.; Nick Tarantino, Sr.; Will Lowthers, Sr.
Outlook: The Fisherman are deep with three seniors with state tournament experience rejoining the mix. Some young talent that, according to coach Tony Conigliari, has made a big jump over the summer will undoubtly add fuel to the fire.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Head coach: Bill Corley
Captains: Aidan Noonan, Sr.; Timmy Becker, Sr. (INJ)
Other golfers to watch: Cooper Miller, Jr.; Cameron McIntosh, Soph.; Joe Coughlin, Sr.; Aidan Clarke, Sr.; Evan Haughey, Sr.; Elijah Greenberg, Sr.
Outlook: The Generals had great numbers at tryouts with 16 players coming out for the team. Captain and two-time CAL all-star Aidan Noonan will lead the charge, while fellow senior captain and four-year player Timmy Becker will miss the season with a broken leg, but plans to remain with the team. Head coach Bill Corley expects his squad to be competitive once again in the CAL, with returners like Cooper Miller, Cameron McIntosh and Joe Coughlin all capable of being big point earners.
IPSWICH
Head coach: Gardy O’Flynn
Captains: Charlie Jepsen, Sr.,
Other golfers to watch: Dylan York, Sr.; Preston Hansen, Sr.; Samir Harb, Jr.; Connor Wright, Soph.
Outlook: Head coach Gardy O’Flynn is excited about his group, which includes senior leadership and experience as well as some talented underclassmen such as sophomore Connor Wright. The Tigers return five of their top six scorers overall from last season, and will look to remain competitive throughout their 16-match regular season slate.
MANCHESTER ESSEX
Head coach: Bill Melvin
Captains: Lilly Brigham, Sr.
Other golfers to watch: Gray West, Soph.; Matt Deoreo, Soph.; Jack McCavanaugh, Soph.; Luke Holmes, Soph.; Jake Zschau, Soph.; Matt Grater, Jr.
Outlook: The Hornets are young, but have a lot of promising talent in the sophomore class. Leading at the top as senior captain will be three-year starter Lilly Brigham, who’s unquestionably one of the top female golfers in the area. The team had three freshman starting last year in a tournament-qualifying season, and all those players return for Year 2. Head coach Bill Melvin expects his squad to be competitive in every match in the CAL.
MARBLEHEAD
Head coach: Bob Green
Captains: Charlie Grenier, Sr.; Adrian Baron, Sr.; Matt Mahan, Sr.
Other golfers to watch: Simon Quicken, Jr.; Jacob Hershfield, Jr.; James Bickell, Jr.; Cam Comstock, Sr.; Marty Ryan, Jr.; Toby Grenier, Soph.; Joy Meshulam, Soph.
Outlook: The Magicians are deep, talented and have plenty of experience with seven players returning from last year’s squad. They figure to be a force to be reckoned with in the NEC. Six different players averaged 40 strokes or better in nine-hole tryouts, with four scoring in the 30s and two averaging 40 on the nose.
“I have high expectations for the season but there’s definitely some teams that will give us all they can handle,” said coach Bob Green. “We have guys that would be playing 2-3-4 for another program and are going to be playing 4-5-6 for us, so it’s a nice problem to have.”
Talented German exchange student Simon Quicken and St. John’s Prep transfer Matt Mahan will add firepower to the team, with guys like Charlie Grenier and Jacob Hershfield also playing pivotal roles.
MASCONOMET Head coach: Hector Longo
Captains: Tyler Feldberg, Sr.;
Other golfers to watch: Cole Velardo, Soph.; Anthony Cerbone, Sr.; Harrison DeGeorge, Sr.; Abby Ellis, Jr.; Dylan Brothers, Jr.; Parker Wassung, Jr.; Cooper Wassung, Fr.
Outlook: The Chieftains lost some serious depth (i.e. Jack Mertz, Max DeMaio and Logan McKenna) from their lineup after a solid season last fall. But they have a talented senior captain in Tyler Feldberg, who shot sub-40 for nine holes in seven of 12 matches last year, with sophomore Cole Velardo also threatening for a top two spot. Three other regulars will return to the mix, with a quartet of newcomers eager to make their mark. Masco should once again compete towards the top of the NEC.
PEABODY
Head coach: Peter Cronan
Captains: Matt Ryder, Sr.
Other golfers to watch: Mike Ryan, Sr.; Tristan Joyce, Soph.; Mason Clickstein, Jr.
Outlook: The Tanners boast a squad that has worked hard during the offseason to visibly improve their games. Seniors Matt Ryder and Mike Ryan will be at the forefront of any sustained success, and all signs point to the upward trajectory of the program continuing in 2023. Peabody has the luxury of playing on the ever-difficult Peabody Meadow course as their home track, which should once again be advantageous.
PINGREE
Head coach: Robert Rao
Captains: Owen Finnerty, Sr.; Trey Hanson, Jr.
Other golfers to watch: Miles Buddenhagen, Sr.; Ben Chisholm, Soph.; Jake Hiltz, Soph.
Outlook: With 28 individuals coming out for the program, Pingree boasts a deep and talented varsity lineup that should certainly rival the top teams in their conference and beyond. The Highlanders have just two seniors, captain Owen Finnerty and IMG transfer Miles Buddenhagen, but a number of underclassmen have shined early on. Head coach Rob Rao believes his team has what it takes to compete for a championship. They’ll have 10 regular season matches and their home course will once again be Myopia Hunt Club in Hamilton.
ROCKPORT
Head coach: Larry Burnham
Captains: Brooks Slingluff, Sr.; Jameson Colbert, Sr.
Other golfers to watch: Jackson Colbert, Sr.; Alex Kesterson, Sr.; Ty Bouchie, Sr.; Zach Noble, Sr.; Sam Kesterson, Soph.; Ben Sperry, Soph.; Solomon Rich, Soph.; Louis Iacono, Soph.; Logan Fragodt, Fr.; Mariana DeBenedictis, Soph.; Winston Rich, Soph.; Cam Arndt, Sr.
Outlook: The Vikings are strong in numbers, with 19 players coming out for the program. They’re also experienced, boasting five returning seniors and another coming out for the first time. Rockport posted a very high score in their opening match, led by sophomore Sam Kesterson, who figures to be the team’s top player. They’ll be one of the better teams in the Cape Ann League looking to compete for a conference crown.
SALEM
Head coach: Tom Doyle
Captains: Riley Fenerty, Sr.
Other golfers to watch: Nate Lane, Soph.; Barbara Rowley, Jr.
Outlook: The Witches’ had strong numbers at tryouts this fall with 15 players coming out for the team. They traveled down south to Disney World for their annual preseason golf trip, getting a chance to play some Florida golf as a tune-up and team bonding exercise heading into the year. They did lose each of their top three golfers from a season ago, but have four players back as well as promising sophomore Nate Lane. Riley Fenerty will hold down the top slot while Barbara Rowley, the team’s lone female player, also has some varsity experience and will return to the lineup.
ST. JOHN’S PREP
Head coach: Brian Jasiak
Captains: Terry Manning, Sr.
Other golfers to watch: Tripp Hollister, Jr.; Jack Moriarty, Soph.; Jack Carew, Soph.; Dominic Meyers, Jr.; Alex Jackson, Sr.; Brian Loughlin, Jr.; Seamus O’Holleran, Fr.; AJ Bodnar, Fr.; Zach Enners, Fr.
Outlook: The Eagles bring back senior captain and top scorer Terry Manning, in addition to a slew of underclassmen who have played at an extremely high level early on. They have three freshman that made the team and according to coach Jasiak, “earned it”, which will only add to their depth. One of those first-year standouts is Seamus O’Holleran, the younger brother of both Conor and Brendan O’Holleran who won state championships at SJP. Senior Alex Jackson will also provide an added boost at the top of the lineup after transferring back from Florida. Every player that made varsity shot at least one round in the 70s at tryouts; all signs point to the Eagles being a true Division 1 championship contender.
SWAMPSCOTT
Head coach: Ron Young
Captains: Jason Bouffard, Sr.; Ben O’Brien, Sr.; Dawson DiBarri, Sr.
Other golfers to watch: Jackson Bertram, Sr.; Quinn Fitzpatrick, Sr.; Mike Collins, Soph.
Outlook: The Big Blue suffered a season opening defeat to a strong Danvers team on Tuesday, but appear to have enough pieces to remain competitive throughout the fall. With five seniors coming back, including talented captain Jason Bouffard, Swampscott is in good shape experience wise. Sophomore Mike Collins should also see significant time in the varsity lineup.