GLOUCESTER — Through two games of the 2023 high school football season, the Gloucester High football team remains unbeaten.
Following a blowout win in its opener, the final outcome in Friday's contest against visiting Weston was much closer. It required a strong defensive effort by the hosts while getting the offensive push it needed at key junctures.
It ultimately resulted in another win for the Fishermen, a 17-8 decision before a solid crowd at Newell Stadium.
"I have trust in my line for them making holes for me. It's really just my coaches and family that motivate me," said Kayden Souza, who led Gloucester offensively with 25 carries and 117 yards.
"Today was a special day; it's our coach that passed away (former assistant Ben Goodhue)'s anniversary, so we needed to win that for him."
Souza, a player to keep an eye out heading into the year, was given plenty of opportunities out of the backfield in the win. By chewing up both the clock and yardage, he enabled Gloucester (now 2-0) to earn a bevy of first downs. On many occasions, he proved difficult for the visiting Wildcats to bring down.
"Our kids fought. We wore them down and we ran the ball ... our offensive line showed their strength," said Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor.
Chase Goulart was another key for the Fishermen. Among his highlights, he provided an outstanding 28-yard catch in the second quarter from captain and senior quarterback Cameron Widtfeldt. That particular play brought the Fishermen within a point (8-7), and Widtfeldt ended the quarter with a field goal to give them the lead for good.
"I was just thinking about last year, how we lost to them close at the end of the game (26-14 in Weston), and how we needed to put it together and pull it out (the win)" said Goulart.
Jaylen Severino scored on a 5-yard first quarter run, and Widtfeldt's kick made it 7-0. Weston (now 0-2) answered in the second quarter as Jonah Backer collected an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Kirmelewicz and Emilio Tanzi ran in the extra point to give the visitors an 8-7 lead.
But a 21-yard Widtfieldt field goal before half gave the Fishermen the lead back, and the quarterback's 10-yard keeper and ensuing PAT salted the game away in the fourth quarter.
Gloucester's Max Weston recorded two sacks of Wildcats' quarterback Cam Cort, showing off his defensive skills before a lively home crowd.
Weston, seeming to never take a huddle while on the field besides timeouts, could never find the end zone again after Backer's score thanks to some strong play from the Gloucester defense.
The Fishermen will match with their third straight non-league foe next week with St. Bernard's coming to Newell Stadium, with a 7 p.m. start time. The Fishermen open up Northeastern Conference play on Friday, Sept. 29 against Salem on the road.
Gloucester 17, Weston 8
at Newell Stadium, Gloucester
Weston (0-2);0;8;0;0;8
Gloucester (2-0);7;3;0;7;17
Scoring Summary
G- Jaylen Severino 5 run (Cameron Widtfeldt kick)
W- Jonah Backer 8 pass from Ryan Kirmelewicz (Emilio Tanzi rush)
G- Widtfeldt 21 field goal
G- Widtfeldt 10 run (Widtfeldt kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing: Gloucester- Kayden Souza 25-117, Cameron Widtfieldt 6-31; Jaylen Severino 7-24; Joe Allen 1-5, Chase Goulart 1-(-2)
Passing: Gloucester- Widtfeldt 4-12-75-0-0.
Receiving: Gloucester- Goulart 2-40, Brady Patten 2-35.