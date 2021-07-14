BEVERLY — The District 15 Little League Williamsport all-star tournament champion will be crowned in a winner-take-all game Friday night.
On Wednesday night in the first game of the finals, Danvers American fought off elimination for the second night in a row with a 3-2 win over Gloucester on a walk-off single from Eli Tibbetts in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The win, Danvers' second 3-2 victory in as many nights, forces a one-game final for all the marbles Friday back at Harry Ball Field (7 p.m.).
"Their compete level is phenomenal for 12-year-old boys and they showed that tonight," Danvers manager Mark O'Brien said. "It was a well played game played by two fantastic teams. We played a great all around game and we needed to; now we have to come back and do it again on Friday."
Danvers led 2-0 heading into the sixth and final frame, but Gloucester was able to tie it on a wacky play. Connor Mahoney laid down a sacrifice bunt with a runner on first, but the throw to first sailed into the outfield. That allowed Nash Marshall to come all the way around from first to score — with Mahoney right behind him after a throw to the plate went to the backstop.
Just like that, a two-run lead turned into a tie game, 2-2.
Danvers American, however, had the last laugh in its final at bat.
After the leadoff batter was thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple, Logan Travers drew a walk and Owen Hawke was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. Damon Mataragus followed with a fly ball deep enough to move both runners over, setting the stage for Tibbetts. The left-handed hitter worked the count full before going with an outside fastball and lining it over the third baseman's head, just inside the left field line to plate pinch runner Owen Swanton with the game-winning run.
"That was a tidal wave in the top of the sixth," said O'Brien, "and to come back from that showed some serious mental toughness."
It was a pitcher's duel for much of the night as Travers and Gloucester's Trey Marrone both pitched well in big spots.
Travers got the win, allowing just one hit and two unearned runs while striking out 11 and walking only one. Travers pounded the strike zone all night and worked fast, keeping Gloucester hitters on their toes and on the defensive by getting ahead in the count.
Gloucester's lone hit came in the third when on a Marshall grounder up the middle that was snared by the Danvers second baseman, but the throw was not in time and off the mark.
"Logan is fearless and he came after every hitter," O'Brien said. "That's a really good Gloucester lineup (with) some of the best hitters in the district, and he was all over the strike zone. He did what he had to do."
Marrone also pitched well for Gloucester, allowing one earned run in five innings of work on five hits and six strikeouts.
Danvers American took the lead in the bottom of the first inning when Travers hit a sacrifice fly to center to plate Chase Hornstein, who led off with a single. The Americans extended the lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth on a Colby Mederios double down the right field line to bring home Chris Cashman, who singled.
Friday's game will be the rubber match between the two teams, as Gloucester won the first meeting in pool play.
The winner will advance to next week's Section 4 tournament back at Harry Ball Field to face off against the champions from District 13, 14 and 16.