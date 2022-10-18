The Rockport boys soccer team found itself in a tough spot early on in Monday's Cape Ann League Baker Division contest with Amesbury.
Visiting Amesbury scored twice in the opening 23 minutes of play to build an early lead in a driving rain storm at Ryan Curley Field. The Vikings could have folded in the inclement weather facing a multi-goal deficit. Instead, they played themselves back in the game as Ed Merz scored twice to tie it by halftime and the teams played to a second half stalemate en route to a 2-2 draw.
"It was great the way they fought back, that says a lot about this team," said Rockport head coach Jason Rutkauskas, whose team moves to 6-6-2 on the season. "We played well, it could have gone either way but we played well when we had to and did enough to get the point."
Amesbury (2-9-1) was in control after a goal from Dylan Crossman after a corner kick and then a laser from Truman Yee at the top of the box for a 2-0 edge.
The Vikings were down, but quickly responded to turn momentum in their favor as Merz was taken down in the box just two minutes later and converted the penalty kick to cut the deficit to 2-1. Merz tied the game just seven minutes later on a highlight reel goal. The junior midfielder dribbled through several Indians defenders, giving himself room for a quality shot in the middle of the box, which he buried to the the game at 2-2 heading into halftime.
"That was an awesome play from Merz," Rutkauskas said. "He's so talented with the ball and he got us back in the game today with two nice finishes."
That set the stage for a tense second half, where both teams had moments to take the lead and had sustained runs of pressure.
Rockport started off the second half strong, but Amesbury weathered the storm and kept quality chances at a minimum. Amesbury then took control for a bit and nearly got the go-ahead tally off of a corner kick. But Tim Patrick Doupe, a freshman wing midfielder, got his body in front of two quality shots while defending the goal line on the corner kick to keep it tied.
The Vikings went back to work in the waning minutes with a few quality chances, but Amesbury keeper Kyle Flaherty made two difficult saves with his feet, the last coming at the final buzzer to preserve the point.
"It was an intense, physical game," Rutkauskas said. "That's the great thing about this current system, every game is a big game and we're both fighting for a playoff spot so it was like a tournament atmosphere on the field. It came down to who wanted it more and both teams wanted it."
Rockport has a big two weeks ahead with four regular season games remaining. The Vikings host a powerful North Reading squad on Friday (6:30 p.m.) and then have a quick turnaround with Salem Academy coming to Ryan Curley Field for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday. They finish up the regular season next Tuesday at Ipswich and next Thursday at home against Hamilton-Wenham. Rockport is currently ranked within the top 32 in Division 2 but can earn an automatic bid with 4 points in the final four games.