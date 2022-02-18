Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy. Periods of rain this morning will give way to sunshine during the afternoon. Morning high of 55F with temps falling sharply to near freezing. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.