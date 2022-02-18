The Gloucester wrestling program is still the new kid on the block when it comes to winter sports at GHS as the program is just under a decade old.
Gloucester head coach Matt Swanson, the team’s head coach from the beginning, has said that it takes around a decade for a program to really start to show some consistency. Given the overall team performance from the Fishermen, Swanson’s prognostication has been spot in.
In 2021-22, its ninth season as a varsity program, Gloucester has put together a record-setting campaign with six wrestlers earning a spot in Friday’s Division 3 State Tournament at Fitchburg State. In addition, Gloucester will also have a record three girls competing at the girls state meet next weekend back at Fitchburg State.
“We’ve been building up to this moment, it’s a really exciting time for the team,” Swanson said. “We went from having no NEC/CAL champs to getting four this year. That was a really big moment for the program then the team followed it up with six guys getting into the state tournament. It’s a unique group but every single one of them, even the ones who aren’t competing this weekend, played a big part in the team’s success this season.”
Gloucester has six boys competing at Fitchburg State on Friday, and Saturday if they advance far enough.
The Fishermen roster features a nice variety of veteran wrestlers and underclassmen including a pair of Division 3 Sectional champs in senior captain Daniel Beaton (132 pounds) and sophomore Mike Toppan (182). Beaton will have the No. 1 overall seed in the 132 pound tournament while Toppan will take the top seed in the middle bracket in his weight class. Beaton and Toppan are two of only three Gloucester wrestlers to ever win a sectional title, joining Liam Donahue. The pair will be looking to match Donahue again this weekend as he is currently the only wrestler in program history to win a state title.
Sophomore Jayden Toppan (220 pounds) enters as a No. 2 seed thanks to his second place finish in the sectionals while junior Tyler Nicastro (152) and eighth grader Jackson Cody (106) will have No. 3 seeds and eighth grader Joe Allen a No. 4 seed.
Beaton has been wrestling at the varsity level since his eighth grade year and has steadily built himself up to be one of the state’s best. He has three head-to-head losses all season, two of them to top ranked wrestlers in Connecticut and the other to the No. 1 ranked Division 1 wrestler in the state at 132.
Beaton enters Friday’s tournament at 99 career wins.
“He’s kind of gone through the Liam Donahue model,” Swanson said. “He’s been working towards this season and he’s lived up to that potential. He has a chance to do something special with a couple milestones. He’s also a great veteran leader to this team. He’s the most experienced wrestler we have at the varsity level and he steers the ship.”
Like Beaton, Mike and Jayden Toppan also look like legitimate contenders to win the tournament. Mike blew threw the 182 pounds field in sectionals while Jayden will be looking to get a second crack at the Burlington wrestler that beat him in the 220-pound finals in the Division 3 North Tournament, a highly competitive match. Cody and Allen are both up and coming eighth graders but both have shown the ability to beat any wrestler on any given match as Cody enters as a NEC/CAL champ and Gloucester’s record holder for most wins as an eighth grader. Nicastro, on the other hand, is a dangerous wrestler who grapples with an unorthodox style, using his lanky frame to his advantage, which can give opponents real issues as he can reverse position in an instant.
With six wrestlers in the field, Gloucester also looks to have a good team score.
As a team, there have been many obstacles the team has overcome this winter. When the holidays hit at the end of 2021, the Fishermen were 2-6, plagued by injuries and a bout of COVID that made its way through the roster, forcing some different lineups and wrestlers having to compete at different weight classes than they’re used to.
Once the calendar flipped to 2022, however, the Fishermen hit their stride, going 11-7 in their last 18 dual matches to finish the dual meet season at 13-13. That’s an impressive record for a team that has only 15 wrestlers as its top end talent has really shown through.
The Fishermen also competed against a difficult schedule filled with Division 1 and Division 2 programs. Gloucester also entered several deep tournaments such as the Lowell Holiday Tournament and the Son’s of Italy Tournament, where the wrestlers got to cut their teeth against some of the state’s best with positive results.
“Things weren’t looking great early with the way people were cycling in and out of the lineup,” Swanson said. “But we overcame a lot to have one of our best dual meet seasons. These kids have faced some great competition this year and it has gotten them to this point.”
While the Gloucester boys will be competing on Friday, three girls will get the chance at the Girls State Tournament on February 25 back at Fitchburg State. Gloucester has seen girls on the roster in the past, but Swanson believes this group also has a chance to make history. Senior Kylie O’Connell and sophomores Morgan Pennimpede and Bailee Militello will be competing in the girls field and all three are coming off of solid regular seasons with Pennimpede’s nine wins leading the way.
The trio has wrestled the vast majority of its dual meet matches against boys this season, but they continued to be competitive and all have picked up multiple wins.
“I do believe we have a good chance to have our first girl place at states this year,” Swanson said. “They’ve all put in a ton of work for the program. It’s not easy to go out there and wrestle against boys almost every match but they’re tough and give them trouble. I’m really looking forward to seeing what they can do at the state level.”