The regular season is winding down for local high school sports teams with this weekend being the cutoff date to submit records to the MIAA for state tournament rankings.
The state tournament has a much different look this fall as the MIAA is going to state-wide tournaments, eliminating the sectional tournament and seeding teams based on power ratings as opposed to record. In soccer and field hockey, the top 32 teams in the rankings will qualify for the state tournament in five different divisions. In football, the MIAA has gone to a different ratings formula and has expanded the regular season by a week, knocking off one round of playoffs. That means the top 16 rated teams will qualify in eight divisions.
Pairings are slated to be released next week for football, soccer and field hockey teams and the fields look to be packed with Cape Ann teams. Here’s a look at where each football, soccer and field hockey team currently stands in the MIAA’s new power ratings.
LOCKED INManchester Essex field hockey (12-3-1, No. 2 in Division 4): The Hornets have a tournament spot locked up and, with two regular season games remaining, still have a lot to play for. A top four seed in the section guarantees home field advantage in every round before the tournament moves to neutral sites in the semifinals. Manchester Essex takes on Ipswich at Hyland Field on Thursday (4 p.m.) in a big game for seeding purposes as the Tigers are currently the No. 3 seed in Division 4. The Hornets should be able to hold onto that top four seed regardless of their result on Thursday as they have so many quality wins on their resume.
Manchester Essex football (6-0, No. 7 in Division 8): The Hornets’ schedule softened up a bit over the past few weeks and, as a result, they have dropped a few spots after being the No. 1 seed following Week 4. Still, Manchester Essex is firmly entrenched and has a chance to move up with Lowell Catholic, the No. 6 ranked team in Division 8, visiting Hyland Field on Friday. Manchester Essex is already looking at a first round home game, a win on Friday could clinch a potential second round home game as well.
Gloucester boys soccer (13-2-1, No. 12 in Division 3): In a tough bracket, Gloucester finds itself outside the top 10 in the division despite a stellar record. This week’s ranking did not include the team’s 3-0 win over Marblehead on Monday and the Fishermen have games against Beverly on Thursday and Danvers on Saturday to try to improve that standing. Gloucester can at least wrap up a first round home game if it comes out of its final two games with at least two points. A win over Beverly could bring some big points into Gloucester’s strength of schedule rating.
Manchester Essex boys soccer (10-5-1, No. 15 in Division 4): With one game remaining, Manchester Essex is fighting for a first round home game, which goes to the top 16 seeds in the bracket. A win over Ipswich on Friday should clinch an opening round home game, but the Hornets may have to hit the road the rest of the way. A potential tough break for a team that can clinch at least a share of the Cape Ann League Baker Division with a win on Thursday.
Gloucester field hockey (7-8-1, No. 16 in Division 3): The Fishermen have hit the skids in recent weeks with three straight losses and two more difficult road games remaining on the schedule at Chelmsford on Thursday and at Danvers on Friday. The team, however, has enough quality wins and competitive games against good teams to be solidly in the tournament field. Gloucester probably let a home game slip away in its recent losing streak.
Manchester Essex girls soccer (2-14-1, No. 20 in Division 4): The Hornets don’t have the best record, but they have played a ton of quality teams this season. Manchester Essex has been competitive with just about every team on its schedule, which features most of its games against competition in higher divisions. The team will probably be on the road in every game it plays, but will definitely be in the field and will be one of the more battle tested teams in the Division despite its record.
ON THE BUBBLE
Rockport girls soccer (4-11-1, No. 25 in Division 5): Rockport finishes up the season on Thursday at home against Hamilton-Wenham with potentially a lot to play for. The Vikings have probably done enough already to qualify, but points in the regular season finale will leave no doubts. If Rockport gets in it, the team will be in a similar spot as Manchester Essex in being a potentially dangerous underdog.
Rockport field hockey (1-15, No. 38 in Division 4): Thanks to an extremely difficult schedule Rockport is only six spots out of the postseason with two games remaining. The Vikings would surely need to win their final two games to get in, and one of those games is against a powerful Ipswich squad. Long odds or not, Rockport is not mathematically out of it just yet.
ON THE OUTSIDE
Gloucester football (1-6, No. 22 in Division 5): Teams need three regular season wins to qualify and Gloucester will not reach that threshold. With the way the Division 5 bracket unfolded, Gloucester probably needed just three wins to qualify.
Rockport boys soccer (4-11-1, No. 47 in Division 5): The Vikings are 15 spots out and while they have the chance to move up this week, it’s tough to envision them moving up that far with just two games remaining.
Gloucester girls soccer (4-12-1, No. 51 in Division 3): Gloucester has been playing better in recent weeks but got buried in a very deep bracket.