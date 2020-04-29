What is the name of Bill Belichick’s dog?
If you don't know the answer to that question -- Nike -- or that he's an Alaskan Husky, you are in the minority.
“Nike” was among the stars of this weekend’s high risk and high reward 2020 NFL Draft.
Normally, the NFL Draft is as much about hugs, kisses and big crowds and live interviews as it is building an NFL franchise.
Zoom Conference calls may be fun for the family gatherings, but they are tough to watch — and sometimes hear — on live TV.
The best part of the NFL Draft, at least over the Mel Kiper Era, has been the pomp, circumstance, bells, whistles, videos, commentary, celebrations and, last but definitely not least, the incessant booing of Commissioner Roger Goodell.
It’s made-for-TV reality programming at its best.
Three-quarters of the players drafted will be out of the NFL in two years. But that doesn’t matter during the NFL’s three-day draft spectacle, which has turned into a Super Bowl for ESPN and the NFL Network.
Everyone, particularly Mr. Boos himself, Commissioner Goodell, was nervous.
While there are many self-proclaimed pro football experts/gurus who grade the draft, this pro football “guru” is going to grade the 2020 NFL Draft as an “A.”
Yup. Commissioner Goodell, ESPN and the incredible array of IT guys and gals pulled off the virtual extravaganza.
True, they had a captive audience since America was begging for anything after a month old games and great finishes.
The draft reached more than 55 million viewers over the three days with the average audience for the weekend at over 8.4 million viewers, 35 percent over the 2019 draft.
What did fans love?
They loved the players’ family shots.
They loved Bill Belichick’s plane-Jane kitchen shot from his Nantucket home, in particular the shot of his dog, Nike, sitting in his chair while one of the picks was made.
Most of all it seems the fans were suckers for the many children surrounding the coaches and general managers.
The draft made these guys, the decision-makers, look human, like the people watching.
There were glitches and delays when analysts were going back and forth, but they were minor compared to the entire production.
We got our highlights. We got our family celebrations after picks were made. And we got those same “hope springs eternal” draft day feelings that these 22-year-old kids will save our franchises.
The NFL got lucky. It not only survived the weekend, but it thrived. And going forward we may get, per orders of Commissioner Goodell, more of the human side of the game.
And definitely more “Nike” shots.
