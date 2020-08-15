It only took 99 years, but the New England PGA championship is returning to Myopia Hunt Club next week – and at the same time making its debut at Tedesco Country Club. The best club professionals in the region compete August 17-19, playing one round at Myopia and one round at Tedesco.
Those who make the 36-hole cut play the final round back at the Herbert Leeds-designed layout in South Hamilton ranked in the top 100 courses in the world by Golf magazine earlier this year.
Shawn Warren of Falmouth (Maine) CC defends and must be considered the co-favorite with three-time winner Rich Berberian of Vesper. If there is a darkhorse, it is Salem’s Kirk Hanefeld, a three-time champion and seemingly in top form of late after winning the NEPGA Senior championship recently at Blackstone National in Sutton with a record 12-under 132 score and a seven-stroke victory margin.
“I played about as good as I can at Blackstone,” said Hanefeld, 64, Director of Instruction at Salem, referring to his 15-birdie, three-bogey effort on the central Massachusetts layout. That was on top of a nine-birdie effort spanning 36 holes the week before when he and another senior, Rick Karbowski, finished second at the NEPGA Pro-Pro Stroke Play championship at The Haven. Most recently Hanefeld had six birdies when he tied for third scoring a two-under 70 in an individual pro event at Cohasset.
How many birdies can he produce with one round at Tedesco and two at Myopia?
“To answer that question I have to reply like this,” said Hanefeld. “I know if I hit the ball as well as I did at Blackstone and putt as well as I can, I like my chances. An equalizer for me is that neither course plays long. The top long hitters like Rich (Berberian) and Shawn (Warren) may have to reign in their drivers and play more for position; not every par four, but on a lot of holes on both courses.
“That’s where I am at a disadvantage, when we play long courses, since I can’t keep up with bombers like Shawn and Rich. But that will not be so much the case on these two courses where much more of the golf will be about placement and strategy.”
And superb putting on arguably the two fastest sets of greens in the region, though they may not play as fast as normal because of all the humidity we’ve faced for a second straight summer. Tedesco superintendent Peter Hasak and Myopia’s Jonathan Wilber will confer with NEPGA tourney officials in that regard.
Myopia host pro Mike Bemis, fully recovered from his right hip replacement surgery last year and among the 100-plus entries, predicts the best shotmaker and position-off-the-tee player during his two rounds at Myopia could emerge victorious.
“Keep the ball straight, avoid our deep fescue areas and deep bunkers and you can do well here,” he said. “Play holes 10 through 13 in par, avoid trouble on our great par-3s (Nos. 3, 9, 16), be very careful on our two drivable par-4s (Nos. 1 and 6). Settle for bogey in certain situations. No one will overpower this course. Be respectful of our green complexes, where you can find serious trouble.”
This will mark the 21st time the NEPGA has been played on the North Shore, the first time since Renaissance and Turner Hill shared hosting duties in 2017 when Nashawtuc’s Liam Friedman triumphed. Prior to that Kernwood and Salem co-hosted in 2012 when Rhode Islander Ed Kirby was the winner.
Amazingly, this will be Tedesco’s first NEPGA Championship. Its course has always been highly rated as a championship site, most significantly by the Massachusetts Golf Association, now known as MassGolf. Tedesco, once a club with 36 holes, has hosted five Massachusetts Opens, four Massachusetts Amateurs and two Massachusetts Women’s Amateurs.
The very first NEPGA was contested at Myopia in 1921, at which point it had already hosted four U.S. Opens. Gil Nichols of Providence won the inaugural with scores of 78-78-156, one stroke better than Frenchman Louis Tellier, the pro at Brae Burn. Tellier held a six-shot lead on the field after his first round 72, then the competitive course record, with Nichols second at 78. But he staggered to an 85 second round to finish as runnerup. The turning point came when Tellier made a double bogey seven on the par-five 15th. The best North Shore scorer was Kernwood’s Jack Shea at 82-88-170.
Former Danvers resident Bill Drohen won the 39th Massachusetts Public Links title at Larry Gannon in Lynn Tuesday with a pair of even-par 70s for a 140 total and a one-stroke margin of victory. Former Mass. Amateur champ and ex-St. John’s Prep ace Nick McLaughlin of Far Corner tied for fifth at 145. Tim Richmond of Olde Salem Greens scored 151 and recent North Shore Am champ Jared Mscisz shot 156.
We mourn the passing of Joanne Ciesinski.
Congrats to Pat Scanlon for defeating Bob Eastwood in the Wenham CC club championship. Both players are in their 60s.
Author and historian Gary Larrabee has covered the North Shore golf scene for a half century.