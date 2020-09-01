A major “change in perspective,” as he termed it, bittersweet as it is, played a huge role in the fantastic second place finish by Peabody’s Scott Johnson in last week’s 100th New England PGA championship at Tedesco and Myopia.
The change in question was a stunning, frightening experience for Johnson, in his 22nd year as head professional at Oakley Country Club in Watertown, as well as his wife Karen and older daughter Erinn.
The experience and change in perspective began 14 months ago on the night before Father’s Day 2019 when younger daughter Hanna, 16 at the time, was diagnosed with Leukemia.
“That news changed my life as a father, husband and golf professional,” says Johnson, a former Peabody High golf standout and Division 2 All-America at U-Tampa before becoming a PGA professional. “And since. we got that news Hanna has been an absolute inspiration to so many people, but especially to those closest to her like me, Karen and Erinn.
“Hanna was in Boston Children’s hospital for 70 days between June 15 and the end of November – she lost her hair after three weeks,” Johnson, 54, related. “That was just the beginning of a two-year treatment program to cure her that involves chemotherapy regularly and she has been amazing through it all.”
Johnson continued, of course, to excel in his job at Oakley, but he virtually ended his competitive golf season in 2019 in June after playing in the NEPGA Pro-Pro at Hyannisport. He played in two events in 2019. He had played in only three events, one an individual format, in 2020, a fourth place finish to winner Kirk Hanefeld at the NEPGA Seniors last month at Blackstone National.
“Our lives at home have been all about Hanna all these months,” Johnson explained. “I haven’t cared if I shot 82 or 72. The only thing important to us has been Hanna getting better and stronger as she gets ready for her senior year at Bishop Fenwick High School and the volleyball season and dance season.”
Long term, as Hanna has responded so positively to her treatment and overall situation, her dad has tried to use the inspiration she has relayed to him to make him a more relaxed golfer on those rare occasions this season when he has been in competition. That inspiration never served her dad so well on the golf course as last week at Myopia.
Johnson shared low score at Myopia on Day 1 with a two-over 74, then fired a smooth one-under 69 on Day 2 at Tedesco to move into second place at one-over, six shots behind leader and eventual repeat champion Shawn Warren, with whom he was paired the third and final day back at Myopia. Tedesco may be Johnson’s favorite tournament track. He shot a competitive course record-tying 65 at the Marblehead/Swampscott course to take the lead after the first round of the 2003 Massachusetts Open, where he eventually finished fourth.
Johnson shot 75 the final day last week at Myopia and finished sole second at 218, four over, worth a $7615 check; to all observers an extraordinary showing with so little competition under his belt in 2020. Warren, in contrast, competes virtually every week and had just returned from competing in the PGA Championship in San Francisco.
“Sure, I am thrilled with how I played last week,” Johnson said. “I don’t sweat any more over a four-foot putt or any shot I’m facing on the golf course. Not when Hanna is fighting for her life on a daily basis. Her prognosis is excellent but she still has a long way to go. She’s amazing every day, showing us how she can fight this and beat it. And guess what she wants to do after she finishes school? Be a pediatric oncology nurse.”
Johnson, who had valve replacement surgery in November 2017 requiring a year-long recovery, concedes he had zero expectations coming into the NEPGA. “But I spent some extra time practicing chipping and putting and with my 56-degree full wedge shots from tight fairway lies and that made all the difference with my scoring.”
That practice regimen, combined with the courage displayed by his remarkable teenage daughter, carried Johnson to his superb showing last week. Don’t be surprised if he enjoys more of them as the tournament season continues. Inspiration can be a powerful tool, as Scott Johnson has learned.
Author and historian Gary Larrabee has covered the North Shore golf scene for more than 50 years.