Recent exits leave multiple openings on Pats' coaching staff

FILE- In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia gives instructions on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants in Foxborough, Mass. Tom Brady's future remains priority No. 1 for the Patriots this offseason. But coach Bill Belichick suddenly also has several key positions to fill on his coaching staff. A major hole was created this week when Scarnecchia announced his retirement after 36 seasons in the NFL. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)