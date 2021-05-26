Record-breaking kicker Adam Vinatieri plans to retire

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2002, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri celebrates after kicking the 48-yard, game-winning field goal in the final seconds of NFL football's Super Bowl 36 against the St. Louis Rams in New Orleans. The 48-year-old former Indianapolis Colts and Patriots star told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire. âœBy Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first,â Vinatieri said .(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)