Record-breaking kicker Adam Vinatieri plans to retire

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2002, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri celebrates after kicking the 48-yard, game-winning field goal in the final seconds of NFL football's Super Bowl 36 against the St. Louis Rams in New Orleans. The 48-year-old former Indianapolis Colts and Patriots star told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire. “By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first,” Vinatieri said .(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)