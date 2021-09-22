The Gloucester golf team has literally been unstoppable through the first five matches of the 2021 season.
After Tuesday’s 62-10 win over Salem at Bass Rocks Golf Club, the Fishermen improve to 5-0 on the season. Gloucester has run roughshod over NEC South competition with a 3-0 record including two wins in two days this week. On Monday, Gloucester also trounced Saugus, 66.5-5.5.
“The kids are playing well right now and really coming together,” Gloucester head coach Tyler Conigliari said. “Depth has been big for us so far this season. We have gotten 13 different kids into varsity matches so far this year and that kind of depth is tough to match up with, especially in the NEC South.”
For the second day in a row, Nick White shot the low round for the Fishermen, firing a 37 that included three birdies over nine holes. White shot a 36 in Monday’s win over Saugus as well, tying for the low round of the day with Jack Costanzo, who also won his individual match on Tuesday.
In Monday and Tuesday’s sweeps, Gloucester also got individual wins from Jack Delaney, Joseph Orlando, Tim Marrone, Dan O’Leary, Brady Salah, Tommy Elliott and P.J. Zappa.
“We haven’t played top competition this week but the competition between the team has been great,” Conigliari said. “It’s making everyone better.”
Gloucester is right back in action on Wednesday as Rockport visits Bass Rocks Golf Club (3:45 p.m.). This is the second meeting between the two teams with Gloucester taking the first meeting last week at Rockport Golf Club.
“We have a step up in competition coming up starting with Rockport and going into next week,” Conigliari said. “It will be a good test for the team.”