Red Sox get real: Roster starting to reflect '19 contributions 

BOSTON — A bit of a roster purge has finally arrived at Fenway Park.
Though it may seem overdue, it reflects the urgency the Red Sox have now realized they need.
In the days following the All-Star break, they’ve have optioned Ryan Brasier and Hector Velazquez to Triple-A Pawtucket, traded for Andrew Cashner, and cut ties with Eduardo Nunez completely, designating the veteran for assignment.
“The message is that we have to get better and we have to make adjustments,” Alex Cora said. “If it sends a message, like... urgency or panicking, I don’t know. I think they understand we’re trying to get the best roster on a daily basis and this is part of it.”
The clear message is that we’re not in 2018 anymore, Toto, and the roster is beginning to reflect that.
If you had a nickel for every time Alex Cora said last year’s Sox don’t win the World Series without Velazquez, you’d be able to buy at least one overpriced ballpark beer. He and Brian Johnson were great spot starters. But in 2019, Velazquez allowed runs in 15 of his 24 outings. Optioning the bullpen’s mop-up man was a no-brainer.
Brasier and Nunez were bigger decisions because of the roles they were tabbed with before the season, a high-leverage arm and platoon infielder that was to challenge for everyday playing time.
A journeyman that had pitched in Japan, Brasier came out of nowhere to stabilize last season’s bullpen. He posted a 0.772 WHIP, allowed one run in nine October appearances, and provided a signature moment when he told Gary Sanchez to “get in the (expletive) box!”
With Craig Kimbrel and Joe Kelly gone, Brasier was tasked with an important late-inning role, perhaps even the closer’s.
Instead, Brasier’s Cinderella story turned pumpkin in 2019 — and that’s about the size of the baseball opponents are seeing right now. With a 4.24 ERA, Brasier had pitched his way out of high-leverage spots, and the breaking point came on Monday night.
With a 10-4 lead in the eighth inning, he struggled so mightily that Cora needed to burn Matt Barnes and Brandon Workman to preserve a 10-8 win. The manager sent him for at least a stint in Pawtucket.
“He has to make some adjustments,” Cora said. “Go down, reset, and try to get him back. I think overall, location has been a struggle with him. Where he goes with the fastball hasn’t been there probably the whole season. And the slider has been inconsistent.”
Nunez’s release was the most surprising, and not because it wasn’t warranted — it absolutely was.
A popular clubhouse presence, Nunez was an impactful addition in 2017 and roped a pinch-hit homer in last season’s World Series, but wasn’t hitting much of anything in 2019. Batting .228 with a .548 OPS, Nunez’s balky knee had also turned him into a liability in the field, but he still got a Sunday night start against the Dodgers.
Though Michael Chavis and Brock Holt had both hit lefties better, Nunez’s playing time hadn’t been completely zapped.
Then the Sox cut ties completely.
“Just something that roster-wise we feel we have to do,” Cora said. “That’s the nature of a team. You have to make adjustments. We made adjustments last year. We will this year. I’m not saying that we — this ain’t it. Probably we will make more adjustments. Throughout the days, throughout the months, for the rest of the season. So that’s part of it.
“And we’re in the stage right now that we’ve been saying it all along, ‘Yeah, we’ve gotta get better. We’ve gotta get better.’ It’s July what? 15th? 16th? So, yeah. We better get better now.”
It’s July of 2019 — and the roster now reflects that accordingly.
Brasier and Nunez’s spots have been taken by Darwinzon and Marco Hernandez, two young players with significant upside. They didn’t contribute to the World Series run, but they’re far more likely to contribute to one this October.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
