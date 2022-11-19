NORWELL-- It was a repeat performance for the Uxbridge field hockey team in more ways than one on Saturday against Manchester Essex.
The top-seeded Spartans defeated the second-seeded Hornets with a 5-0 onslaught at Norwell High School for the program's second straight state title. It was also the second straight year it went through Manchester Essex late in the tournament with a dominant win.
In the end, Manchester Essex head coach Courtney Brown was quick to tip her cap to the victors and credit her own team's run.
"They are so skilled and their sticks are so sharp," Brown said of Uxbridge. "It's a privilege to have played against them. Our girls left it all on the field and competed so hard. Uxbridge is just a different caliber team."
The Spartans (23-0) overwhelmed the Hornets (16-4-3) with constant pressure and forward movement keeping them back on their heels and playing defense for much of the night. When in the circle, Uxbridge expertly moved the ball around to generate quality shots on net.
While the Hornets had their moments of standout defense, the volume of the Uxbridge attack wore on them. Uxbridge finished the game with a 22-2 edge in shots on goal and an 8-2 edge in corners, scoring on three of those corner chances.
"Their full field defense gave us very few opportunities for offense," Brown said. "They move the ball so well and they move it quickly. There were times where the defense was in the right place, we had our sticks down and they still got them through."
Uxbridge took command in the opening quarter with a pair of goals. Kendall Gilmore opened up the scoring 8:19 in, knocking home a rebound on a corner chance. Seven minutes later Julianna Cassucci one-timed a Meghan Smith cross from the right wing for a 2-0 Uxbridge lead after one quarter of play.
The Hornets had their best scoring chance of the day in the final seconds of the first quarter with a nice drive up the right wing and pass into the circle. But Uxbridge goalie Julie Okenquist made a sprawling save and the Spartans cleared the ensuing corner.
The Manchester Essex defense held Uxbridge in check in the second to go into the half down 2-0. Paige Garlitz (17 saves) made several big stops in the quarter to keep her team in it.
Uxbridge would go on to put the game away with two more goals in the third, both on corner chances. Gilmore one-timed in her second of the day for a 3-0 lead and Smith found the back of the net on a rebound for a 4-0 Spartans lead. Amelia Blood added a fourth quarter goal to make it 5-0.
The Hornets season may have come to a difficult end, but they still turned in their first appearance in a state championship game since 1995.
"We're proud to have gotten here and we gave everything we had," Brown said. "This program takes so much pride in having consistent success and this team raised the bar."